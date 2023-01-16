Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok

16 January 2023 - 16:06 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he experiences the new Volkswagen Amarok. 

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Mahindra XUV700

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the stylish new Mahindra XUV700.
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Proton X70

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test drives the new Proton X70.
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 DFSK EC35 electric van

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests this all-electric panel van.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Online driver's licence renewal system leaves some motorists fuming news
  2. VW Golf 8 GTI gets the Armormax bulletproof treatment news
  3. ROAD TEST | Toyota RAV4 PHEV is more than a novelty Reviews
  4. Suzuki to launch five-door Jimny in South Africa New Models
  5. Mahindra becomes South Africa’s fastest growing car brand news

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...