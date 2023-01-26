REVIEW | Why the refreshed Hyundai Creta is an everyday hero

What was noticeable about the recently revamped Hyundai Creta we had as a “holiday” car in December and early January was how much favourable praise it received from onlookers.
A woman in Melville confessed it was the car she'd had her eye on for some time, and our Executive-spec test model, in Dragon Red Pearl with distinctive silver side flashes, cut a dash parked against the rocky kerbs in olde Joburg.
With the mid-2022 revamp for the Creta range, an eye-catching grille in satin black, with LED headlamps, has refreshed the appearance, with shades of the more upmarket Hyundai Tucson. The 17-inch black-and-silver alloys, with a distinct Executive design, added appealingly to the package.
The latest Creta version embraces Hyundai’s shrewd marketing plan of only offering cars and features many customers want. And the new Creta range has taken this a step further, regarding the mechanical spec of the car. Gone are the options of a naturally aspirated, turbo petrol engine or a turbodiesel model.
Today’s Creta range comes only in non-turbo four-cylinder petrol motor. Mechanically, your options are limited to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed CVT (continuously variable transmission). Drive on both variants is through the front wheels, and the Executive model is available only in CVT form, while the less-pricey Premium models come in either manual or CVT.
Until recently I have been consistent in criticising CVT gearboxes, mainly for their tendency to drone annoyingly at a constant rev range when going uphill. This is also true when accelerating hard in an urban situation to gain a favourable position in traffic.
But this CVT is of the new breed being produced by a number of manufacturers. Hyundai call theirs an IVT (intelligent variable transmission). What it means is that electronic interfaces on the drive belt and cone pulley system simulates the gear ratios of a conventional automatic.
This IVT system is good, superior in some ways to a conventional fluid-drive automatic, as the “gearing” differences are so subtle, and in almost all cases, appropriate to the way you are driving.
I did notice on the highway that the gearbox would almost imperceptibly change down for some uphills, and was only noticeable by the rev-counter needle moving up by a couple of hundred rpm. On a light throttle, the engine in the Creta is quiet. This echoes Hyundai’s assertions of having worked hard at reducing noise and vibration levels in the latest Creta.
Image: Stuart Johnston
Image: Supplied
It is common for manufacturers to profess a significant fuel-economy benefit for their CVT models, and this is the case for the latest Creta models, where the IVT examples have a claimed consumption 0.2l/100km better than the manual model.
Over varied roads and traffic situations I managed a best highway consumption between Tshwane and Roodepoort in the region of 5.3l/100km. This was achieved at appropriate highway speeds of between 110km/h and 120km/h and avoiding any sudden acceleration. In easy driving around built-up urban areas I could easily keep the overall consumption down to the 6.2 to 6.5l/100km range.
It is pointless driving the Creta “like you stole it”, with hard applications of throttle and late braking, because the engine is a moderate family spec device. Displacing 1.5l, it is rated at just 84kW, which is hardly generous for a large-ish cross over-type vehicle. Better to drive this car in cruise mode, as the typical buyer would.
For the record, the 0-100 km/h time is rated at 11.8 seconds (slightly quicker than the manual model) and the top speed is given as 170km/h.
Being in a chilled frame of mind, I focused rather on the Creta's generous rear leg room and the large load area of 416l. The boot comes equipped with a sturdy cargo net, which was put to good use over the holiday. There is also a full-sized spare wheel.
After checking out the eye-catching exterior, the interior comes as a little bit of a surprise. It is minimalist as far as knobs, buttons and gadgets are concerned. The dashboard is laid out in logical fuss-free fashion, but it was pleasing to note that the climate control was operated by two large rotary knobs. The same for the audio system.
Image: Stuart Johnston
The central infotainment touch screen cluster offers the usual Bluetooth and Apple/Android compatibility for smartphones, and on the Executive model there is a handy smartphone charging pad in the console. The area between the front seats has been simplified by the fitment of an electronic parking brake.
Hill-start assist is part of the new package on the Creta along with other basic safety items such as ABS braking, electronic stability control, and in the case of the Executive model, a handy reverse camera that gives visuals through the central infotainment screen.
The Creta Executive is distinguished by six airbags, while the less-expensive premium models make do with two. Cruise control is fitted to the Creta Executive, but I never use the feature, preferring to be as involved as I can with a car at all times.
Not that the Creta is all that involving from a driving dynamics point of view. It simply does everything competently and without fuss. Again, Hyundai has aimed the car at these sorts of drivers.
It’s a pity my schedule didn’t include a lengthy holiday trip. With a 50l fuel tank, I would have enjoyed achieving a nonstop range of close to 800km, easily doable in this car. Eat yerr hearts out, EV drivers!
The price is not insubstantial at R489,900, but as with all Hyundais this is a quality product, where the value lies in the engineering and build quality rather than in add-on frills. It’s a car I could easily live with.
The warranty is an excellent seven-years/200,000km, and a service plan is included in the price, applicable for the first 60,000km.
