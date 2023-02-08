Reviews

REVIEW | BMW 220d Coupé M Sport offers driving thrills without the thirst

08 February 2023 - 09:55
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The 2 Series is one of the few modern BMWs not styled with a contentiously large grille. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The sensible turbodiesel engine was somewhat out of kilter with the racy looks of this low-slung coupé as the car’s athletic shape seemed to call for high-revving petrol power. But that’s not to say the BMW 220d Coupe M Sport is deficient in the performance department.

The four-cylinder 2.0 turbodiesel engine has been a stalwart in BMW’s range, powering several of its larger models with verve and efficiency, and its 140kW and 400Nm feel satisfyingly lively in the light and compact 2 Series.

The respectable seven-second 0-100km/h sprint and 237km/h top speed attest to this, and the 220d has peppy pace when the throttle is thrust in anger, scooting off the line with spirit and almost no turbo lag. There is enough power whenever you need it, whether stealing gaps in traffic or punching past long trucks on the open road.

It’s just that the quiet and low-revving engine has an easygoing demeanour that doesn’t inspire hard-throttle driving, which contributed to the economical 6.8l/100km average we attained in the car.

At R889,706 the 220d seems like the most sensible buy in the 2 Series Coupé range for its mix of performance and economy. The car is also available as the 220i coupe M Sport (R842,590) with outputs of 135kW and 300Nm, and the flagship M240i xDrive Coupe with 285kW/500Nm (R1,138,662). The M2 will arrive later this year as the Alpha of the range, wielding 338kW and 550Nm.

Despite being one of the Munich firm’s smallest cars, the new 2 Series delivers the typical business class BMW experience. The second generation 2 Series Coupé, now more closely based on the larger 4 Series, is more grown up than the 1 Series-based coupé that preceded it in 2014. At 4,537mm the car is 105mm longer than the model it replaces, with increases in width and wheelbase too, and with its 12% improvement in torsional rigidity it feels impressively solid.

Chassis components carried over from the 4 Series further distinguish the new 2 Series Coupé from the compact 1 Series. Standard M Sport suspension and low-profile 19-inch tyres give the car a ride that’s on the firm side, but without being uncomfortably jarring, while the lengthened wheelbase prevents it from feeling choppy. Though there is some noticeable jittering over bumps and potholes, the car generally delivers an acceptably smooth ride.

It may not be Munich’s most powerful beast, but the 220d Coupé delivers the typically slick and pointy handling of compact rear wheel drive BMWs. It’s a treat to throw this car through a curve and experience its pressed-down nature and well-weighted steering, and there are eco, normal and sport drive modes that affect throttle, steering and gearshift responses.

There’s enough power to kick the tail out when you apply the juice too hard, though electronic nannies ensure such playful diversions are kept safely in check.

A business class interior experience delivered with sporting flair.
Inside the new 2 Series the executive flair is laid on with high-quality trimmings. The sporting appeal is raised by leather/suede bucket seats and M colour trim on the doors. The obligatory digitisation comes in the form of an infotainment touchscreen and a digital instrument panel, but user-friendly physical controllers, including the tried and tested iDrive knob, remain for many of the oft-used functions.

Despite the car’s increase in size, the two rear seats remain cramped for adults and are best suited to small children. Boot space is a creditable 390l , however, and the split rear seats flip down to provide extra loading space.

Gadgets include a reversing camera, doors that automatically unlock and lock when you approach/leave the car and USB chargers. Like most German premium cars, the 220d is not overly endowed with features, and items such as electrically adjustable front seats, adaptive cruise control and parking sensors all have to be ticked in the options list.

Larger and lower than its forerunner, the new 2 Series is a more grown-up car. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The 2 Series is one of the few modern BMWs not styled with a contentiously large grille, and has conventionally sized air intakes — much to the relief of some, we suspect. Instead of oversized nostrils it uses flared wheel arches and a “power dome” on the bonnet to relay a youthful and extrovert aura, aided by sitting 28mm lower than its predecessor for a more sporty and pressed-down look.

Two-door cars are rare these days and the BMW 220d Coupé M Sport makes no pretensions at family practicality. It’s a car that will be enjoyed for its athletic looks and sporty driver appeal, with the thirst of a teetotaller as a bonus.

Tech specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo

Capacity: 2.0l

Power: 140kW

Torque: 4000Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Rear-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: 237km/h

0-100km/h: 7.0 seconds (claimed)

Fuel consumption: 4.8l/100km (claimed); 6.8l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 126g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

Electronic stability control, ABS brakes, six airbags, run flat tyres, electric windows, LED daytime running lights, adaptive headlights, climate control, keyless access, cruise control, driving modes, rain sensor wipers, automatic headlamps, tyre pressure sensor, sports suspension, trip computer, infotainment system, suede and artificial leather seats, navigation.

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Two years/unlimited km

Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km

Price: R889,706

Lease: R18,998  a month

*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

BMW 220d Coupé M Sport

WE LIKE: Fun-to-drive nature, styling, fuel economy.

WE DISLIKE: Cramped rear seat, not overstocked with features.

VERDICT: Driver’s car without the thirst.

Motor News star rating

Design ****

Performance  ****

Economy *****

Ride ***

Handling ****

Safety *****

Value For Money ****

Overall ****

The Competition

Audi A3 sedan 40 TFSI S line, 140kW/320Nm — R725,600

Mercedes A200d sedan AMG Line, 110kW/320Nm — R816,095

