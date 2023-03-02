When our Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD LSE 4x4 joined us about nine months ago, it was the second of the anticipated new-generation double-cab bakkies after its Mazda BT-50 technical twin. Now competition is stiffer with the arrival of the larger, all-new Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.
Our D-Max has a wheelbase of 3,125mm, which isn’t too shabby when compared with the 3,270mm of the new arrivals, and it's narrower than both. This is not a disadvantage. Rather, it’s a perk that translates into nimbleness everywhere, especially tight parking spaces.
On paper, it’s got everything — good pace, great styling and space for the family. The 3.0l turbodiesel engine feels strong and it’s sticking to its 9.2l/100km fuel-consumption average. I’d hoped it would have decreased to below the 9.0l/100km mark though.
Since our last report, we have rubberised the load-bin as the scratches from loading all manner of things were becoming an eyesore, and it has been to Mpumalanga twice.
D-Max saves the day
On the last journey, the D-Max justified bakkie ownership when it carried a weekend’s worth of luggage for five adults and a caboodle of self-catering equipment in its load-bin. It defeated muddy and rocky paths to deliver all passengers to their remote digs deep in the Middelburg mountains.
Before this, an emergency call arrived informing me that the family hatchback had experienced a small technical glitch and was stranded on the side of the road, some 200km away in Witbank, Mpumalanga. With our D-Max also fitted with a tow bar and capable of hauling a maximum 3,500kg, it was time to assume the role of a tow truck.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Our Isuzu D-Max is the perfect partner for adventure
Image: Phuti Mpyane
When our Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD LSE 4x4 joined us about nine months ago, it was the second of the anticipated new-generation double-cab bakkies after its Mazda BT-50 technical twin. Now competition is stiffer with the arrival of the larger, all-new Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.
Our D-Max has a wheelbase of 3,125mm, which isn’t too shabby when compared with the 3,270mm of the new arrivals, and it's narrower than both. This is not a disadvantage. Rather, it’s a perk that translates into nimbleness everywhere, especially tight parking spaces.
On paper, it’s got everything — good pace, great styling and space for the family. The 3.0l turbodiesel engine feels strong and it’s sticking to its 9.2l/100km fuel-consumption average. I’d hoped it would have decreased to below the 9.0l/100km mark though.
Since our last report, we have rubberised the load-bin as the scratches from loading all manner of things were becoming an eyesore, and it has been to Mpumalanga twice.
D-Max saves the day
On the last journey, the D-Max justified bakkie ownership when it carried a weekend’s worth of luggage for five adults and a caboodle of self-catering equipment in its load-bin. It defeated muddy and rocky paths to deliver all passengers to their remote digs deep in the Middelburg mountains.
Before this, an emergency call arrived informing me that the family hatchback had experienced a small technical glitch and was stranded on the side of the road, some 200km away in Witbank, Mpumalanga. With our D-Max also fitted with a tow bar and capable of hauling a maximum 3,500kg, it was time to assume the role of a tow truck.
To the casual onlooker, towing a car or caravan seems simple, but danger is ever-present. You’ll need a suitable trailer to tow a car over a long distance, normally one with double axles.
With the D-Max's 5,333mm length, adding a trailer means you are in command of a road-train spanning more than 10m. This requires extra vigilance, especially on turns. Our D-Max is also fitted standard with Trailer Sway Control (TSC).
The system detects such a condition and automatically reduces engine power, while applying the brakes to individual wheels to counteract the motion and bring the vehicle under control.
Thankfully there was no incident and the 140kW and 450Nm from its 3.0l engine and six-speed automatic transmission made for effortless and safe hauling. Cruising on the freeway was comfortable and easy with cruise control activated, while fuel consumption went up to 12l/100km.
Image: Phuti Mpyane
It’s off the highways where it gets tricky. Narrow roads present the danger of placing a wheel on the dirt, which you don’t want, and oncoming traffic could be a wide truck. I don’t recommend towing at night.
We haven’t had a single technical issue with the D-Max in more than 20,000km of it being a family car and everyone in the house loves it. It brings an element of adventure, even to everyday drives, by feeling unstoppable, whether encountering sizeable potholes or mild floods, both conditions now a regular feature on our roads.
READ MORE:
LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Our Isuzu D-Max conquers Sani Pass
LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Isuzu D-Max doesn’t have a drinking problem
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Isuzu D-Max shines on Jozi to Kosi adventure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos