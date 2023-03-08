REVIEW | Haval Jolion HEV is smooth and frugal, but pricey

“That's expensive” is a justified first thought. Haval is ambitious with their pricing, it must be said, because R480,200 gets you into a Corolla Cross 1.8 XR HEV, while R495,200 will put you in the GR-S version of that hybrid. And the Chinese brand cannot compete with the brand cachet and dealership of Toyota.
So what do you get for your money? The Luxury and Super Luxury are standard with leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, seven-inch colour instrument cluster, electrically-adjustable driver's seat, keyless-entry, push-button starting, dual-zone climate control, automatic LED headlamps, reverse camera and tyre pressure monitor.
Both models offer a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, plus front and rear USB connections. A five-year/60,000km service plan, five-year/100,000km warranty and an eight-year/150,000km hybrid battery warranty are included.
The Super Luxury has a larger infotainment screen (12.3 inches vs 10.25), heated front seats, 18-inch alloys and a 360° camera, plus a host of driver assistance features. That includes adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition and autonomous emergency braking. Safety kit in both vehicles is comprehensive: dual front, side and curtain airbags, electronic brake-force distribution, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and traction control.
Our test car was the Luxury model, which rolls on 17-inch wheels. At first acquaintance, drivers may not expect how sprightly the Jolion HEV feels off the line. Or how its driven wheels (front) squeal under hard acceleration as the traction control light flickers on the instrument cluster.
In electric mode the Jolion offers silent, seamless progress while the handover from electric to internal combustion was noted to be fairly slick.
Like the rest of the range, it packs a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged engine.
Image: Supplied
During the same week we had the Haval Jolion Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) we had a similarly-sized hybrid on test from a European marque.
The difference between their powertrains is stark, with the Chinese offering demonstrating supremacy in performance, tractability and smoothness.
It was a telling contrast; not long ago you would not have contemplated the notion of a product from China outshining something from an established Western brand.
But there you have it. In the past few years the Haval division of Great Wall Motors (GWM) has pulled no punches in its campaign to capture a chunk of the local market.
They have the right vehicles. The model that marked the most dramatic turnaround was the Jolion, launched locally in 2021. Jolion is the anglicised version of the word chūliàn, which means “first love” in Mandarin.
It is the model that seems to have lured a number of buyers into taking the plunge on a Chinese vehicle, for reasons beyond value for money. It is a product you would want parked in your driveway, not merely purchased because it is the cheapest, which was the case with most offerings from China previously.
Jolion upped our expectations of tactile quality, road manners and design prowess for the Haval brand. And the shift did not come at the expense of value either, with competitive pricing and high levels of standard equipment. Longevity and reliability? Well, that we will have to evaluate over time. Pin the discussion for five years from now.
The addition of the HEV model is another show that the brand is attuned to market trends. Electrification is the way forward and Haval does not want to be left behind. It is offering the HEV in two trims: Luxury (R549,950) and Super Luxury (R579,950).
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In isolation it produces 70kW and 125Nm. The 1.6kWh lithium-ion battery powers an electric motor which delivers 110kW and 250Nm. In tandem, the engine and motor allows the Jolion to dash from standstill to 100km/h in about eight seconds, which is fairly expedient. It appears to run out of puff at the 150km/h mark. Haval could not confirm an official top speed. Claimed 0-100km/h sprint time is 8.5 seconds.
In fairness, performance is not what the HEV is about. Economy is. Try as you might, even with the heaviest right foot, exceeding a combined consumption figure of more than 6.2l/100km appeared impossible. Driven sensibly, the Jolion settles at 5.5l/100km. Achieving its claimed 5l/100km consumption figure does not seem an unrealistic prospect.
The gearbox is a two-speed automatic variety, dubbed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) by the carmaker. The sensation of the transmission feels similar to that of a continuously-variable transmission (CVT); with the expected tendency to produce a monotonous drone under hard acceleration.
The electric motor is located in the engine bay, while the battery is placed in the floor of the boot. This means slightly less cargo space, at 390l compared to 430l. With the rear seats folded, 1,069l of space is available.
The suspension does a reasonable job of handling shoddy roads, though it was probably the plump 60-profile tyres that made the big difference when tackling ripples and potholes. Steering is light and direct, with a thin-rimmed wheel that fits neatly in the palms.
Positioned as the flagship of the Jolion range, the HEV delivers on its promise of frugality. But given the significant price jump between it and the regular Jolion models, prospective customers would be likely to stick to the regular 1.5 petrol derivative.
