REVIEW | Why the Mitsubishi Xpander is best enjoyed in the left lane
Image: Supplied
If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together. An African proverb that speaks to the power of teamwork and strength in numbers.
Whoever wrote that could have also been thinking about the seven-seater Mitsubishi Xpander automatic. The Japanese multi-purpose vehicle has space for the whole gang, but it is painfully slow. Painfully slow.
Though it is replete with other merits that, in the right frame of mind, might have you embracing life in the far left lane. Why do we need to spend our days rushing from points A-to-Z in any case? My first experience with the Xpander was shortly after its local launch in 2021. "Xpander begs for more fizz," was the headline of the report.
It is a real pity how one glaring deficiency can spoil an otherwise decent package. But there is also the idea that buyers are willing to ignore shortcomings because of a basic, practical need. That is why so many shoppers are happy to subject themselves to horrible offerings like the Renault Kwid. All they want is something new, affordable, with low (sometimes free) insurance premiums and an infotainment system.
Image: Supplied
They might not care it has the stability of a kite in the wind, or that in a crash, it will fold like a Twitter motoring influencer who shared a thought in haste.
In the case of the Xpander, the practical need is space. Which it has plenty of. A third seating row is ideal for smaller occupants, but with those seats folded, you have a useful 781l of space. Fold the second row down and that expands to a massive 1,608l. The model was recently treated to a number of subtle revisions. At the front, it sports redesigned, T-shaped headlamps and a refreshed lighting signature. The rear gains LED clusters, plus a high-mounted brake light. Ground clearance is slightly greater (now 225mm, previously 205mm), while manual model gains restyled 16-inch alloys, with a more spiffy 17-inch arrangement for the automatic.
The manual comes in at R329,995 and the automatic goes for R349,995. We drove the latter. Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a two-year/30,000km service plan. Interior quality is commendable, for the category. Plastics are durable, with acceptable textures. It feels like a product that is screwed together tightly. And the same robust character applies on the road. The relatively tall ground clearance inspires confidence over the crumbling asphalt of Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied
Testing the Xpander on dirt roads towards Muldersdrift, it took ruts in stride and trotted along without protest. In terms of amenities, it ticks the basic boxes. The powerful air-conditioning system includes separate overhead ventilation strips and fan dial for the second row. The essentials are present: electric windows front and rear, audio controls on the steering wheel, electric adjustment for the mirrors, as well as an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a reversing camera. Mitsubishi claims an increase in length of 120mm has translated into improved interior space for occupants.
On the safety front, dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution and ISOFIX child seat mounts are part of the deal. When the pre-facelift model was crash tested in 2018, ASEAN NCAP awarded it four stars.
Now we get to the part you were expecting. Nothing has changed in the engine department. It still uses a 1.5-litre, normally-aspirated, four-cylinder petrol (77kW/141Nm). You can have this with a five-speed manual, which is probably the livelier option, or a four-speed automatic. In the latter pairing, resign to the fact you will be progressing in a leisurely fashion everywhere you go. There is no point in trying to rush the Xpander.
Depressing the accelerator produces noise, not momentum. Shift down into "2" or "L" as you tackle uphill sections and hear that engine shout. All I could do on the ascending sections of my route home was pump up the Barry White to drown out the din. Average fuel consumption was 8.4l/100km after a week of driving. On the freeway, quick overtaking is rarely an option. Instead, it requires careful planning.
One can only imagine how lethargic it would be with every seat in the house occupied, with a laden Thule roof-box (or a trailer). Truly, the Xpander would make a delightful package if it only had a decent means of propulsion.
