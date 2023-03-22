While it is the smallest of the EQ family, the model cuts a substantial footprint: length is 4,463mm, width is 1,834mm and height is 1,620mm. Ground clearance is 200mm, useful for worry-free dirt road journeys.
REVIEW | Mercedes EQA is serene and has a good range
Brenwin Naidu tests the smallest zero-emissions car with three-pointed star
Image: Supplied
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz recently announced plans to streamline its passenger cars range, focussing more on its exclusive, high-end products and less on the mass market.
It will be interesting to see how the strategy plays out. Compacts have long been a mainstay for the brand, as far back as the 130 of 1934. This dainty two-door had its engine in the rear, much like another bug-shaped German creation of the era, but never achieved the same success as the Volkswagen did.
In the 1982 the Stuttgart firm realised its mass market ambitions more seriously with the W201, the 190 range that was precursor to the C-Class. It was dubbed the "baby Benz" and slotted beneath the W124 in the middle.
And then in 1997 it went even smaller with the A-Class hatchback, which went on to spawn an entire category of compacts for the brand.
Today the A-Class can be had as a sedan, while the CLA caters for a more style-conscious buyer. Overseas, you can even have a CLA in shooting brake style. On the increasingly popular sport-utility vehicle side of life, the GLA makes a strong case for itself.
Now we are also living in the era of electrification, and the least expensive way into the Mercedes-Benz EQ sub-brand is with the EQA, essentially a GLA but with an electric powertrain. We had the chance to test the model last week, available in a single derivative, the EQA 250.
Image: Supplied
While it is the smallest of the EQ family, the model cuts a substantial footprint: length is 4,463mm, width is 1,834mm and height is 1,620mm. Ground clearance is 200mm, useful for worry-free dirt road journeys.
The EQA is set apart at the front with its black panel radiator grille and fibre-optic light strip that runs across its prow. This continuous lighting signature also features at the rear. Subtle blue elements feature in the headlamps. Model-specific light-alloy wheels with a multi-spoke pattern are part of the deal.
Its body was given a careful once-over for the purposes of aerodynamic supremacy over the regular GLA. Measures include underbody panelling, an enclosed rear axle supported by a diffuser element, spoilers incorporated into the wheel arches and a roof spoiler. Aside from these minor differentiators, the EQA is a rather conventional looker that does not broadcast its electric status all that loudly. You might even label it as demure, in comparison to a GLA sporting AMG Line regalia.
The seating position behind the wheel is fairly commanding, with excellent outward visibility and a confident sense overall. Its interior is identical to that of the GLA, with the same dashboard, digitised instrumentation, large MBUX infotainment screen, circular ventilation holes and chunky three-spoke steering. Our tester featured black Artico upholstery (synthetic leather), with optional heated front seats.
It is a spacious cabin with an airy feel. Luggage capacity is not especially great, however, at 340l. For some perspective, a B-segment sport-utility vehicle such as a Ford EcoSport has a 333l boot. Packaging is usually a trade-off when it comes to electric vehicles, given the placement of battery models beneath the passenger and cargo compartment floors.
Image: Supplied
The 66.5kWh lithium-ion battery powering the EQA 250 is made up of five modules and 200 cells. A coolant-fed plate beneath the system ensures that it stays in the optimum temperature range.
Electrical consumption is claimed at 17.7kWh/100km; with a total driving range of 426km. This is certainly enough to assuage range anxiety for most drivers' average daily commute.
Using steel springs, MacPherson struts at the front and a four-link setup at the rear axle, the EQA 250 handles its mass well for vehicle of this nature. It weighs 2,040kg. Adaptive damping is an optional extra. Drive is to the front wheels, while the 4Matic all-wheel drive system will be offered on more powerful versions.
In the EQA 250, the asynchronous motor at the front axle delivers 140kW/375Nm. This is good for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 8.9 seconds; brisk enough for safe freeway merging. Top speed is capped at 160km/h.
Electric vehicles are generally serene to pilot, cutting out the intrusion of engine noise. The EQA is no different, relaxing with its silent operation, comfortable suspension tuning and well-insulated cabin. It is a pleasant motoring companion, all things considered, and would for a rather easy transition for a buyer hopping out of an existing Mercedes-Benz compact and into their first-ever electric three-pointed star.
Pricing starts at R1,169,500, putting it in contention with the Volvo XC40 Recharge (R1,075,000) and soon-to-be-launched BMW iX1.
