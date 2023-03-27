Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Isuzu D-Max

27 March 2023 - 08:41 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she reviews the rugged Isuzu D-Max. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Renault Koleos

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the updated Renault Koleos.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki S-Presso

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she reviews the 2023 Suzuki S-Presso.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Citroën C5 Aircross

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Citroën C5 Aircross.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | VW Polo sedan has advantages over its more stylish hatch relative Reviews
  2. Nine of the most expensive SUVs money can buy Features
  3. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Renault Captur arrives with class-leading torque First Drives
  5. REVIEW | Why the Ford Ranger XLT is the pick of the range Reviews

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful