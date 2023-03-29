REVIEW | Impressive BAIC X55 is priced to sell
Chinese cars were once great sources of amusement and scorn. Not just for those of us tasked with evaluating cars for a living, but for the public who put their hard-earned money down for new wheels meant to last for the forseeable future.
We dismissed fledgling brands with dubious product offensives: models with strange names, copycat styling and shoddy build quality.
But in recent years, carmakers from the Far East are pulling no punches. Just look at what the Haval division of Great Wall Motors (GWM) has done in the last 24 months. Or the strides Chery has made in the last year. Just consider that the last time it was a fixture on the local scene, it was selling the horrid QQ3.
Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) is another brand to keep an eye out for. It first came to the country with the D20, a hatchback clearly inspired by the Mercedes-Benz B-Class from two generations back. Then it added the odd-looking X25 to its portfolio, as well as the B40 off-roader, which underwent a name-change from BJ40 for some reason.
But its newest release, the Beijing X55, has been met with far less ambivalence. We had a taste of the model at an event last year, but after spending a week testing the product, the verdict is conclusive: this is not just one of the most compelling Chinese products on the market, but easily one of the most compelling choices in the compact crossover segment.
The X55 is a real head-turner, prompting countless double-takes and smartphone pictures taken by strangers. People think it comes from a more pedigreed and exotic stable than its pricetag and badge would have them believe.
It starts at R394,900 for the Dynamic, R424,900 for the Elite and R454,900 for the Elite range-topper we tested. A five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan are included.
What else can you get for that price, with exterior door handles that eject and retract electronically just like those on the latest Range Rover? The dazzle factor of the X55 is extremely high, given the relatively modest asking price.
Pulling one of those door handles reveals a thoroughly modern interior, with an interesting blend of textures, shapes and novel fittings. The interior door pulls, for example, have a floating effect. The sculpted door panels are backlit, which looks especially nifty at night.
Its red leatherette upholstery echoes the feel of a vehicle with sporting character, while the single-piece front seats boast a design that would look right at home in a performance coupé.
The three-spoke steering wheel is wrapped in perforated leatherette and fits snugly in the palm.
But we can level criticism at the overall user interface aspect. Taking centre stage is a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, through which virtually all functions are controlled, include the climate system.
One wished for conventional dials to adjust fan speed, temperature and even audio volume, as having to navigate through the screen can be distracting. The last point about volume is at least redeemed by the presence of steering-mounted controls.
Power across the range comes from a 1.5l, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol engine. It has a purported output of 130kW and 305Nm, which feels somewhat less so in reality. It errs on the strained side under hard acceleration, when urgent overtaking is required, for instance. Best to finesse the X55 along, rather than expecting brisk, instant fizz. The seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic is excellent, dispatching shifts imperceptibly.
The cabin is well suppressed against exterior noise. Rolling on 19-inch wheels, the X55 does not offer the same polish in the ride quality department as some German, Japanese and South Korean rivals. Still, at the price it asks, you can forgive this deficiency. And truth be told, the average buyer upgrading from an older B-segment hatchback into the BAIC is not likely to find the suspension tuning a deal-breaker.
Equipment is bountiful. Climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, an electronically-operated tailgate, electric seat adjustment for driver and front passenger as well as in-car Wi-Fi are part of the package. The clarity and resolution of the reverse camera also deserves a mention.
On the safety front, it offers dual front, side and curtain airbags, in addition to anti-lock brakes, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic brake-force distribution and a tyre pressure monitor. Chinese NCAP have awarded it five stars.
The X55 looks the part, features a high level of perceived quality, is well-equipped and priced to undercut chief rivals. Expect to see many on our roads, more so once the firm gets local production up and running at its Gqeberha plant.