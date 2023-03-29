REVIEW | New Ford Everest elevates its stock

Pricing for the Sport kicks off at R965,400. For perspective, the most expensive Toyota Fortuner, the 2.8GD-6 4x4 VX comes in at R915,400.

It is easy to warm up to the beefy, broad-shouldered styling of the new Everest, with its assertive, upright frontal appearance, slab sides and tall rear. Visually, the SUV means business, and invokes a character not unlike those huge American domestic market offerings seen on television. In Sport trim, it boasts black contrasting accents, including the paintwork of the spider web pattern alloys.

Clambering up and into the Sport, the first thing the driver will notice is that large 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage. The latest SYNC4A system is extremely easy to suss out, with its clear display, large tiles and straightforward menu layouts.

Compared to the old vehicle, the dashboard boasts a cleaner, less cluttered execution, with a design that intrudes less on occupant space. Behind the wheel, the Everest affords its driver an empowered sense, with a commanding view of the road ahead and surroundings.

Power comes from the proven 1,996cc, twin-turbo charged diesel motor that did duty previously. It produces 154kW and 500Nm, paired to a 10-speed automatic, with part-time four-wheel drive.

After a few minutes in the saddle, the improvements with regards to the tractability of the motor is clear. Whereas the outgoing vehicle in this pairing was inclined to linger between gears, the new 2.0 BiT is slicker and more intuitive in the way it swaps cogs. Average consumption after our test week was 13l/100km. Its capabilities remain intact off road, with a ground clearance of 229mm, wading depth of 800mm and low-range. On the amenities front, there is little to be desired in the Sport.

But then you get into the luxurious platinum and wonder how you could ever go back to living without niceties such as heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof.