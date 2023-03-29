REVIEW | New Ford Everest elevates its stock
The ladder-frame sport utility vehicle (SUV) category is a mainstay in the South African market.
It is a segment that combines the tough, rugged virtues we admire in pickups, with the usability, comfort, and safety required from a full-sized family vehicle.
Of course, some models deliver the brief in better fashion than others. The second-generation Ford Everest was often cited as a benchmark, versus players such as the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. All competent products in their own right, but the blue oval contender seemed a cut above at evincing the qualities of a car, more adept at disguising its heavy-duty, commercial vehicle roots.
And it seems like the American firm has raised the bar even further with this third iteration, which we tested recently in both Sport and Platinum guises.
This move towards a more upmarket persona also reflects in pricing and position, as Ford says it no longer views the others mentioned earlier as direct rivals, but also sees the Everest going toe-to-toe with models like the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. A bold ambition, and time will tell whether the car-buying public sees things this way too.
Pricing for the Sport kicks off at R965,400. For perspective, the most expensive Toyota Fortuner, the 2.8GD-6 4x4 VX comes in at R915,400.
It is easy to warm up to the beefy, broad-shouldered styling of the new Everest, with its assertive, upright frontal appearance, slab sides and tall rear. Visually, the SUV means business, and invokes a character not unlike those huge American domestic market offerings seen on television. In Sport trim, it boasts black contrasting accents, including the paintwork of the spider web pattern alloys.
Clambering up and into the Sport, the first thing the driver will notice is that large 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage. The latest SYNC4A system is extremely easy to suss out, with its clear display, large tiles and straightforward menu layouts.
Compared to the old vehicle, the dashboard boasts a cleaner, less cluttered execution, with a design that intrudes less on occupant space. Behind the wheel, the Everest affords its driver an empowered sense, with a commanding view of the road ahead and surroundings.
Power comes from the proven 1,996cc, twin-turbo charged diesel motor that did duty previously. It produces 154kW and 500Nm, paired to a 10-speed automatic, with part-time four-wheel drive.
After a few minutes in the saddle, the improvements with regards to the tractability of the motor is clear. Whereas the outgoing vehicle in this pairing was inclined to linger between gears, the new 2.0 BiT is slicker and more intuitive in the way it swaps cogs. Average consumption after our test week was 13l/100km. Its capabilities remain intact off road, with a ground clearance of 229mm, wading depth of 800mm and low-range. On the amenities front, there is little to be desired in the Sport.
But then you get into the luxurious platinum and wonder how you could ever go back to living without niceties such as heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof.
Beyond the goodies, though, the Platinum has the look and feel of a premium product. This is basically the closest we would get to a Lincoln Navigator in the South African market. On the outside, the model is distinguished from the Sport by diamond-cut alloys and silver garnishes.
On the inside, you get leather upholstery (versus leatherette), soft-touch trimmings on the dashboard and a Platinum moniker on the passenger side cubby lid to remind you.
The biggest talking point is under the hood, where you will find a 2,993cc, turbocharged diesel V6 motor. It produces 184kW and 600Nm, mated to a 10-speed automatic just like the Sport, but with permanent all-wheel drive.
In terms of sheer grunt, it did not blow my hair back as sternly as, say, the high-output 3.0 V6 TDI used by Volkswagen in the previous Amarok. But for smoothness, the six-cylinder Everest is something to behold.
The torque-rich engine serves effortless momentum around town and on the freeway, it barely breaks a sweat. It is clear that the manufacturer did not hold back with the insulation and vibration-suppressing materials either, because you can barely tell the vehicle is idling. Fuel consumption was just about the same as the 2.0 BiT, at 13.5l/100km.
The Platinum goes for R1,113,100. To mention the rival noted by Ford, you will pay R1,183,600 to get into the Land Cruiser Prado 4.0 VX petrol.
Since Ford has unbundled is service and maintenance offerings, buyers will need to fork out extra for such plans. A four-year/120,000km warranty is still part of the deal.
TimesLIVE