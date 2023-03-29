REVIEW | Impressive BAIC Beijing X55 is priced to sell

Chinese cars were once great sources of amusement and scorn. Not just for those of us tasked with evaluating cars for a living, but for the public who put their hard-earned money down for new wheels meant to last for the forseeable future.

We dismissed fledgling brands with dubious product offensives: models with strange names, copycat styling and shoddy build quality.

But in recent years, carmakers from the Far East are pulling no punches. Just look at what the Haval division of Great Wall Motors (GWM) has done in the last 24 months. Or the strides Chery has made in the last year. Just consider that the last time it was a fixture on the local scene, it was selling the horrid QQ3.

Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) is another brand to keep an eye out for. It first came to the country with the D20, a hatchback clearly inspired by the Mercedes-Benz B-Class from two generations back. Then it added the odd-looking X25 to its portfolio, as well as the B40 off-roader, which underwent a name-change from BJ40 for some reason.

But its newest release, the Beijing X55, has been met with far less ambivalence. We had a taste of the model at an event last year, but after spending a week testing the product, the verdict is conclusive: this is not just one of the most compelling Chinese products on the market, but easily one of the most compelling choices in the compact crossover segment.

The X55 is a real head-turner, prompting countless double-takes and smartphone pictures taken by strangers. People think it comes from a more pedigreed and exotic stable than its pricetag and badge would have them believe.