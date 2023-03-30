REVIEW | Why the Mercedes-Benz S500 isn't the best luxury deal in town

The Mercedes-Benz S500 is a luxury missile that should satisfy all but the most finicky luxury seekers, and if there is a criticism, it’s that it blends into the scenery somewhat. Love or hate its design, but the rival new BMW 7 Series really stands out with its brutalist kidney grilles. The Mercedes is sleek and sophisticated, but the design isn’t exotic.
The S500 will appeal to the Benz faithful with its genteel comfort, luxury and swift, but understated performance. It isn’t necessarily the best deal in town, as the BMW 740i sells for nearly R500k less, while tycoons of a more sporty bent might look to the much more powerful Audi S8 Quattro, which has a similar price to the Benz.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
- Type: V6 petrol turbo
- Capacity: 3.0l
- Power: 336kW
- Torque: 520Nm
TRANSMISSION
DRIVE TRAIN
- Type: 4Matic all-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE (claimed)
- Top speed: 250km/h
- 0-100km/h: 4.9 seconds
- Fuel consumption: 8.1l/00km (claimed); 10.4l/100km (as tested)
- Emissions: 186g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Seven airbags, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitor Sensor, MBUX infotainment system, USB charging ports, climate control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, electric front seats, Active Lane Keeping Assist, climatised front seats, panoramic sliding sunroof, head-up display, airmatic air suspension, ambient lighting, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, power-closing doors, Keyless-Go with flush-fitting door handles, wireless front phone charger, integrated starter generator, 360° parking camera, and Active Parking Assist
Warranty: Two years/unlimited distance
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R2,735,064
Lease*: R58,206 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
COMPETITION
BMW 740i M Sport, 280kW/520Nm — R2,247,751
Audi S8 Quattro, 420kW/800Nm — R2,759,000
Mercedes-Benz S500 L 4Matic
WE LIKE:
Space, refinement, luxury
WE DISLIKE:
Haptic feedback controls, many of the best features cost extra
VERDICT:
Genteel luxury for the Benz faithful
MOTOR NEWS star rating
*** Design
**** Performance
**** Economy
**** Ride
**** Handling
***** Safety
*** Value For Money
**** Overall
REVIEW | Why the Mercedes-Benz S500 isn't the best luxury deal in town
Image: Denis Droppa
On the freeway, the Mercedes-Benz S500 wafts along in supreme silence and feels like it’s driving on cotton wool.
For those sitting inside, the only acoustic engagement is a gentle thrum from the V6 engine. The cabin is so cocooned from external noises and sensations it almost seems as if the vehicle’s standing still and the outside scenery whizzing past is a video projected onto the windows.
On our recent long-weekend road trip from Joburg to Dullstroom, which was a chance to stretch the legs of Mercedes’ new top-of-the-range luxury sedan, the car’s ability to whisk along like a mink-coated missile was impressive.
Admittedly, it doesn’t feel like there’s a full 336kW on tap from the 3.0l turbocharged V6 engine and mild-hybrid 48V electrical system, partly because there’s a lot of weight to carry, but also because the car’s so refined. When you put your foot down, it whips forward with a total lack of drama and g-forces seem to take a break. It doesn’t feel like a five-second 0-100km/h car like Mercedes claims, though the swift arc of the speedo needle tells a different story.
The S500’s well-heeled owners might not necessarily rate fuel economy as a major selling point, but the big Benz is surprisingly frugal. In Eco mode, the car maintained 120km/h with the engine spinning at just over 1,500rpm. It also has a coasting function where the engine switches off during low throttle inputs. It contributed to an impressively low 10.4l/100km average for the road trip. Mercedes claims a town/freeway average of 8.1l, but we’ll take that with a pinch of salt.
After the silky ride on the smooth N4, we turned off the freeway onto the broken roads of Emakhazeni, where the adaptive air suspension soaked up most bumps with a wafty feel, though the car’s composure was more seriously tested by potholes, which revealed the cushioning limitations of the low-profile 255/35 R21 tyres; they thumped rather than whisked through holes.
Sumptuous comfort
Life aboard the S500 is all about stretch-out space and sumptuous comfort, with much attention paid to rear-seat luxury in a car that is likely to be chauffeur driven much of the time.
The W223, Mercedes’ internal designation for the seventh-generation S-Class, is safer than before and more luxurious and technically advanced. It’s considerably larger than its predecessor, while the boot has grown to a useful 550l, though the rear seats can’t be folded flat to expand the space.
The seats proved comfortable over the three-hour road trip, aided by a kinetic programme that subtly adjusts the front seats to help prevent stiffness from sitting in the same position for long periods.
Image: Denis Droppa
With the optional chauffeur package, the left rear passenger can turn their seat into a La-Z-Boy chair with a reclining backrest and fold-out footrest, and they can move the front passenger seat forward (ideally when no one’s in it) at the touch of a button. Rear-seat passengers can also set their own climate and control their entertainment with a tablet mounted between the two back seats.
The car isn’t overly well equipped for its R2.7m price and much of the cool stuff costs extra, for instance the aforementioned tablet in the back seat, electric rear sunblinds, Burmester surround sound, electrically adjustable rear seats, climatised rear seats and a wireless rear phone charger, to name a few.
The cabin vibe is suitably premium, with diamond-stitched leather, plush carpets and ambient lighting — tycoons being chauffeured around should have few complaints. The chauffeur might have a couple of gripes though, for instance with the haptic feedback sliders on the steering wheel, which aren’t as user-friendly as they could be. They require an exact amount of pressure and I often had to swipe more than once to get them to work.
Hi-tech digital interfaces include the latest MBUX operating system, with 50% more processing power than before, running on a 12.8-inch OLED central display. The 12.3-inch digital driver display can be personalised for various views, including Exclusive, Classic and Sport.
Image: Denis Droppa
Agile and sophisticated
As for taming twisty mountain passes, the S500 has more agility than such a large barge has any right to. Rear-axle steering makes this two-tonne, 5,289mm long sedan more manoeuvrable in tight spots, reducing the turning circle by almost 2m, and at higher speeds the system provides enhanced stability.
Drivers can select from a range of modes, including Eco, Sport and Sport+, along with an Individual mode where engine, transmission, steering and suspension settings can be altered.
The 4Matic all-wheel drive provides great all-weather traction and the car is optionally available with a R135,000 E-Active body-control system that raises one side of the body to provide extra protection when a side impact with another vehicle threatens.
Image: Denis Droppa
The Mercedes-Benz S500 is a luxury missile that should satisfy all but the most finicky luxury seekers, and if there is a criticism, it’s that it blends into the scenery somewhat. Love or hate its design, but the rival new BMW 7 Series really stands out with its brutalist kidney grilles. The Mercedes is sleek and sophisticated, but the design isn’t exotic.
The S500 will appeal to the Benz faithful with its genteel comfort, luxury and swift, but understated performance. It isn’t necessarily the best deal in town, as the BMW 740i sells for nearly R500k less, while tycoons of a more sporty bent might look to the much more powerful Audi S8 Quattro, which has a similar price to the Benz.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
DRIVE TRAIN
PERFORMANCE (claimed)
STANDARD FEATURES
Seven airbags, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitor Sensor, MBUX infotainment system, USB charging ports, climate control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, electric front seats, Active Lane Keeping Assist, climatised front seats, panoramic sliding sunroof, head-up display, airmatic air suspension, ambient lighting, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, power-closing doors, Keyless-Go with flush-fitting door handles, wireless front phone charger, integrated starter generator, 360° parking camera, and Active Parking Assist
Warranty: Two years/unlimited distance
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R2,735,064
Lease*: R58,206 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
COMPETITION
BMW 740i M Sport, 280kW/520Nm — R2,247,751
Audi S8 Quattro, 420kW/800Nm — R2,759,000
Mercedes-Benz S500 L 4Matic
WE LIKE:
Space, refinement, luxury
WE DISLIKE:
Haptic feedback controls, many of the best features cost extra
VERDICT:
Genteel luxury for the Benz faithful
MOTOR NEWS star rating
*** Design
**** Performance
**** Economy
**** Ride
**** Handling
***** Safety
*** Value For Money
**** Overall
READ MORE:
REVIEW | Impressive BAIC Beijing X55 is priced to sell
Nine of the most expensive SUVs money can buy
REVIEW | Mercedes EQA is serene and has a good range
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos