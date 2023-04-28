Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 VW Polo sedan

28 April 2023 - 12:35 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the spacious new VW Polo sedan.

