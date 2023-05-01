Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Renault Captur

01 May 2023 - 12:44 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he test drives the all-new Renault Captur.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Mercedes-Benz GLC

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he takes a closer look at the new Mercedes-Benz GLC.
Motoring
9 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 VW Polo sedan

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the spacious new VW Polo sedan.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Honda Civic Type R rules the 'Ring' with new FWD lap record

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R, launched last year, has set a new lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, reclaiming its position ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  2. Monster Jam to thrill capacity crowd in Joburg this weekend Motorsport
  3. These are the 10 most popular used SUVs in South Africa right now Features
  4. GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa New Models
  5. New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing New Models

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York