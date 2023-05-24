The Pajero Sport was given similar treatment, with the reveal of a special Shogun model. According to the brand, final specifications will be confirmed based on show attendees’ feedback. The display unit wore a black nudge bar, rock sliders and undercarriage protection plates. Its suspension was fettled by 4x4 specialists Raw.
These were the hottest new vehicles to debut at the Nampo expo
Image: Supplied
Even if you can’t tell a John Deere from a Massey Ferguson, the annual Nampo agricultural exhibition in the Free State is a spectacle to behold.
For fans of vehicles with applications beyond harvesting grain or ploughing land, there are always sights to take in.
This year, certain automakers used the event to whet appetites with new models.
Mitsubishi had three surprises up its sleeve. Most notable was the Triton Halo AT35, a prototype touted as the most extreme specimen of the brand’s double-cab breed.
It packs a lifted suspension courtesy of Iron Man and rolls on Arctic Truck alloys shod with 17-inch BF Goodrich rubber that clearly mean business. In addition, the bakkie packs a meaner front bumper, wider wheel arches, a snorkel and roof rack.
Remember Mitsubishi’s Ralliart division? The special Triton is kitted out in accoutrements from the catalogue, including mudflaps and decals. Good news: these items are available from the manufacturer’s dealers.
Image: Supplied
The Pajero Sport was given similar treatment, with the reveal of a special Shogun model. According to the brand, final specifications will be confirmed based on show attendees’ feedback. The display unit wore a black nudge bar, rock sliders and undercarriage protection plates. Its suspension was fettled by 4x4 specialists Raw.
Mitsubishi didn’t neglect the road-orientated Eclipse Cross in its Nampo efforts. A Ralliart edition of the crossover was launched, donning a kit which comprised a front diffuser, side extensions, rear diffuser and tailgate spoiler in red.
The Japanese automaker also had its imminent new Outlander on display, but this isn’t the first time it has broken cover on local soil. The brand gave us a preview at an event earlier this year. Mitsubishi says it plans to launch as many as 10 new additions to the range in the next 12 months.
If you thought the regular Ford Ranger Wildtrak was in need of a boost, the company dropped an ace in the form of the Wildtrak X.
A wider stance, increased ground clearance, chunkier alloys and all-terrain tyres are part of the deal. Its updated suspension repertoire includes Bilstein dampers. Power in the all-wheel drive Wildtrak X comes from the familiar 2.0 BiT diesel motor, delivering 154kW and 500Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic.
Full specification and pricing will be confirmed when Ford launches the vehicle in the third quarter of 2023.
Image: Supplied
Isuzu cannot be omitted when it comes to discussions about bakkies on the South African landscape. At Nampo this year, the brand showed the latest iteration of its beefy AT35.
Developed in collaboration with Arctic Trucks, the new D-Max AT35 is locally assembled at the manufacturer’s Gqeberha facility.
Massive 35-inch BF Goodrich tyres ensconce 17-inch alloys. A lift kit takes the ground clearance to a useful 266mm. An assertive styling kit comprises enormous fender blisters.
The AT35 is based on the range-topping V-Cross specification, so it boasts all the expected niceties, including leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control and a lane-keep assist system. Power comes from the firm’s proven 3.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel, four-cylinder unit, producing 140kW and 450Nm, coupled with a six-speed automatic.
Pricing wasn’t confirmed.
