REVIEW | BMW 320d offers driving thrills without the thirst
It’s hard to believe the BMW 3 Series was once one of South Africa’s most popular cars and regularly outsold more modestly priced runabouts. The mass consumer move to SUVs and crossovers has made life difficult for the classic three-box body shape and the automotive graveyard is now strewn with once-popular sedans like the VW Jetta, Hyundai Elantra and Ford Focus.
The segment’s dwindling sales have led to the latest G20-generation 3 Series being imported instead of built locally like previously, its place at BMW’s Rosslyn factory now taken by the better-selling X3 SUV. Those who don’t need to sit a couple of centimetres higher will find the 3 Series makes a fine car, particularly people who place driving dynamics ahead of the need to peer imperiously over other road users.
The Bavarian sedan slices curves with the same agility and finesse for which its forebears became famous. If you want to push it well beyond commuting pace, the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) car rewards with a pinned-down feel and that typically meaty BMW steering, especially if ordered in the test car’s M Sport guise, which has firmer suspension and lowers the car by 10mm.
It’s a great chassis for drivers who enjoy some cut-and-thrust driving, though the ride inevitably suffers. It feels suitably comfortable over longer undulations, but the optionally fitted 19-inch low-profile tyres make the car jitter uncomfortably over small bumps, and potholes are best avoided. For a more relaxed ride on real-world roads I’d stick with the standard 18-inch wheels.
The 2.0l turbo diesel engine is as sweet as ever. Paired with a smooth Steptronic transmission, it swiftly and silently goes about its business, delivering satisfying pace all across the rev range. Without edging into real sporting territory, it’s capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in a creditable 7.0 seconds and runs to a top speed of 235km/h.
It’s frugal too, with the test car averaging 7.6l/100km.
Impressively refined
Along with being an entertaining driver’s machine, the 320d is impressively refined, a smooth and unflustered car that keeps unwanted noises from the cabin.
Compared to the regular model, the M Sport version is styled with more aggressive front and rear bumpers and double-spoke alloy wheels to give the car a more athletic edge. Inside, the M Sport treatment vamps up the cabin with sports seats in perforated black leather, Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite trim and an M leather steering wheel.
The interior is the usual business-class BMW fare, but a recent facelift has seen the traditional gear lever replaced by a stub, and a new curved display as found in the new 7 Series. This has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster merging with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system to create a single high-resolution unit.
The large touchscreen integrates many functions and does away with a clutter of buttons, but the old iDrive mechanical controller between the seats remains for those who prefer a more analogue interface.
External upgrades in the 3 Series are subtle and include a redesigned front apron with larger air intakes with a gloss-black finish. The updated kidney grilles are now flanked by a pair of slimmer grilles with integrated daytime running lights in an inverted L shape. Adaptive LED headlights are available as an option.
Standard specification now features three-zone automatic climate control as standard equipment. My gripe is that a car nudging a price of R1m doesn’t have electrically adjustable seats, forcing you to fiddle with BMW’s user-unfriendly lever adjusters.
There are several other features that don’t come standard, which is a typical drawback of German premium cars. These include adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, a wireless smartphone charger and a parking camera — features that are becoming ever more common in much cheaper cars these days. Such omissions seem out of kilter with the R965,768 price, though the car at least does have features like navigation, headlamp High Beam Assistant, ambient interior lighting and three driving modes: Sport, Comfort and Eco Pro.
In terms of practicality, the 3 Series may not have the raised ride height so beloved of many motorists, but at 4,713mm long, it’s a spacious car with a family-sized cabin and a 480l boot that swallows a decent stack of luggage.
If you can get past paying extra for all those options, the 320d makes a practical and rewarding-to-drive executive car for those who haven’t given up on the idea of a sedan. The low fuel thirst is a bonus.
TECH SPECS
Capacity: 1,995cc
Power: 140kW
Torque: 400Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Eight-speed Auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Rear wheel drive
PERFORMANCE (claimed)
Top speed: 235km/h
0-100km/h: 7.0 seconds
Fuel consumption: 5.0l/100km (claimed), 7.6l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 133g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
ABS brakes, Dynamic Stability Control, six airbags, climate control, cruise control, infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, remote central locking, rain-sensing wipers, artificial leather upholstery, LED daytime running lights, High Beam Assistant, auto on/off headlights, sports suspension, Park Distance Control, navigation
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Two years/unlimited distance
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R965,768
Lease*: R21,457 per month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
BMW 320d MSport
WE LIKE: Handling, fuel economy, styling
WE DISLIKE: Firm ride, not many features come standard
VERDICT: A fuel-sipping executive sedan for enthusiast drivers
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design *****
Performance ****
Economy *****
Ride ***
Handling *****
Safety *****
Value For Money ****
Overall ****
Competition
Audi A4 35TDI S line, 110kW/320Nm — R829,500
Lexus IS 300h EX, 164kW/221Nm — R971,000
Mercedes-Benz C220d Avantgarde, 147kW/440Nm — R1,072,599
