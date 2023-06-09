Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Honda Civic Type R

09 June 2023 - 09:00 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Honda Civic Type R in Knysna before handing it over to racing legend Deon Joubert, who puts it through its paces at the Simola Hill Climb.

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Mazda CX-60

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the recent Mazda CX-60 launch.
2 days ago

WATCH | Tesla Model S Plaid smashes Nürburgring EV record

A Tesla Model S Plaid fitted with the firm's optional Track Package has set a new EV lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
2 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Join Ignition presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests out the new Jeep Grand Cherokee.
3 days ago
