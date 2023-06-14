REVIEW | Likeable Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid let down by tepid performance

The GLX has a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, handy 360-degree camera, head-up display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and black leatherette upholstery. This in addition to a lengthy list of fare boasted standard in the GL, including automatic climate control, keyless entry (and start), rear air-conditioning, cruise control and wireless Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is initiated via wired connection. The GL and GLX roll on 17-inch alloys, with the design of the latter's wheels wearing a machine-polished finish.
Safety kit is comprehensive, with six airbags, electronic stability control and disc brakes across the board. It probably goes without saying in 2023, but anti-lock brakes and ISOFIX mounting points are included too.
The Grand Vitara is a spacious conveyance, with a passenger compartment that is as commodious as a family sport-utility vehicle ought to be. But luggage space seems on the low side at 310l, so you might want to invest in a roof-box for those longer treks. Folding the second row creates a massive 1,147l however.
Road manners are tidy, offering a comfortable ride, plus fair gravel ability thanks to a 210mm ground clearance. A rotary dial offers various settings for the all-wheel drive system and its distribution of power, ranging from Sport to Mud.
My time with the Suzuki spanned in excess of 700km of freeway, traffic and suburban driving, yielding one major criticism: the means of motivation.
That 1.5-litre unit with its MHEV technology is not as tractable or efficient in the real world, as its makers might have been hoping, especially considering it needs to hustle the extra 125kg of that all-wheel drive system.
This engine manages a decent job in other, more compact Suzuki applications, but the Grand Vitara could benefit from a larger displacement or forced induction.
Its breathlessness became quite apparent when trying to execute quick overtaking manoeuvres. My daily route includes a section through ascending hills, which the Suzuki protested against quite noisily, requiring one to keep the ratios as low as possible via the steering-mounted paddle shifters to keep things moving.
Surprisingly, fuel consumption hovered around a reasonable 7.1l/100km (my expectations were worse), though Suzuki claims 5.6l/100km.
The carmaker's rationale is that the simplicity and ubiquity of the K15B and K15C motors mean owners will enjoy long service and easy parts supply.
A valid point, but the uninspiring performance it offers in the Grand Vitara sure puts a damper on what is otherwise a lovely package.
REVIEW | Likeable Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid let down by tepid performance
Image: Supplied
Suzuki has come a long way since its return to market in 2008. At its local reintroduction, the brand's portfolio consisted of two products: the charming B-segment Swift and dumpling-shaped SX4 crossover. Its national dealership network had just 15 outlets.
Fast-forward to 2023 and the Japanese firm is proud to trumpet its sales achievements. The brand now has 97 dealers in the country and in May it reported sales of 3,709 units. That put it firmly among the top three performers, behind Volkswagen and Toyota, a feat that is not to be sneezed at.
So why has Suzuki become such a popular brand in Mzansi? Simple, really: in increasingly tough economic times, its product offensive strikes high in relevance, offering all the essential amenities, including commendable fuel economy, at competitive prices.
That applies to just about everything in the range, from the S-Presso to the Celerio, Swift, Baleno and Vitara. Those with a more adventurous streak can go the Jimny route, which will become even more practical soon with a five-door option.
Sure, as with all carmakers, Suzuki's windscreen has had its share of insect splatters. Consider past crash safety controversies, while keener readers of our titles will be familiar with rust incidents featured as consumer watch case studies. But for the most part, buyers will agree that this is a brand with a dependable image.
Now Suzuki hopes to elevate its stock a little further with a new Grand Vitara. You might recall its predecessor, a stout, boxy, raised wagon with a rear-mounted spare wheel. That was a formidable offering, rivalling the likes of the Nissan X-Trail, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4.
The new Grand Vitara eschews that hardy, off-road-orientated persona in favour of a more suburban character. It now competes with models such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Of course, it would be remiss of us to not mention Suzuki's twin from Toyota: the largely identical Urban Cruiser. We are expecting to test that model soon and will be in a better position to expound on specification differences, but for now, let's give the Grand Vitara its moment.
There's no denying it is a handsome vehicle.
From its prominent honeycomb front grille, slim lighting fixtures, clamshell bonnet and grown-up proportions overall, the Grand Vitara is a vehicle any South African family would be proud of.
Image: Supplied
Two engines service the range. Both are 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, normally aspirated petrols. Dubbed internally as K15B, the motor produces 77kW/138Nm.
The range-topping version is powered by a different 1.5-litre motor, wearing the K15C designation. According to Suzuki, though it displaces the same as the K15B, it packs certain mechanical differences. This model has two aces up its sleeve; all-wheel drive and mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) technology.
The hybrid system makes use of an integrated starter generator (ISG) and a 12-volt lithium-ion battery, in addition to the standard battery. Interestingly, the output figures for the hybrid are slightly lower, at 76kW and 137Nm.
The idea behind the MHEV technology is to boost efficiency, taking strain off the engine, facilitating easier coasting and purporting to deliver support under hard acceleration. A start-stop system (which you can deactivate) is part of the package.
There are two model grades (GL and GLX), with five derivatives in the line-up. Transmission options comprise a five-speed manual, a four-speed automatic and a six-speed automatic for the range-topper.
Pricing kicks off at R339,900 (GL manual); the automatic costs R359,900, the GLX manual goes for R397,900, the GLX automatic is R417,900 and the high-grade GLX automatic AllGrip will set you back R529,900.
Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and until June 30, the brand will give buyers a six-year/90,000km service plan.
We tested the high-tier hybrid AllGrip model. The cabin blends that typical Suzuki simplicity with a grade of materials that are of a richer quality than what you would get in the brand's compact offerings.
While it might not win points for visual pizazz or having an overtly modern feel, build quality is superb and if you prefer traditional switchgear to capacitive touchpoints, the fascia is a tactile delight.
Image: Supplied
The GLX has a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, handy 360-degree camera, head-up display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and black leatherette upholstery. This in addition to a lengthy list of fare boasted standard in the GL, including automatic climate control, keyless entry (and start), rear air-conditioning, cruise control and wireless Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is initiated via wired connection. The GL and GLX roll on 17-inch alloys, with the design of the latter's wheels wearing a machine-polished finish.
Safety kit is comprehensive, with six airbags, electronic stability control and disc brakes across the board. It probably goes without saying in 2023, but anti-lock brakes and ISOFIX mounting points are included too.
The Grand Vitara is a spacious conveyance, with a passenger compartment that is as commodious as a family sport-utility vehicle ought to be. But luggage space seems on the low side at 310l, so you might want to invest in a roof-box for those longer treks. Folding the second row creates a massive 1,147l however.
Road manners are tidy, offering a comfortable ride, plus fair gravel ability thanks to a 210mm ground clearance. A rotary dial offers various settings for the all-wheel drive system and its distribution of power, ranging from Sport to Mud.
My time with the Suzuki spanned in excess of 700km of freeway, traffic and suburban driving, yielding one major criticism: the means of motivation.
That 1.5-litre unit with its MHEV technology is not as tractable or efficient in the real world, as its makers might have been hoping, especially considering it needs to hustle the extra 125kg of that all-wheel drive system.
This engine manages a decent job in other, more compact Suzuki applications, but the Grand Vitara could benefit from a larger displacement or forced induction.
Its breathlessness became quite apparent when trying to execute quick overtaking manoeuvres. My daily route includes a section through ascending hills, which the Suzuki protested against quite noisily, requiring one to keep the ratios as low as possible via the steering-mounted paddle shifters to keep things moving.
Surprisingly, fuel consumption hovered around a reasonable 7.1l/100km (my expectations were worse), though Suzuki claims 5.6l/100km.
The carmaker's rationale is that the simplicity and ubiquity of the K15B and K15C motors mean owners will enjoy long service and easy parts supply.
A valid point, but the uninspiring performance it offers in the Grand Vitara sure puts a damper on what is otherwise a lovely package.
READ MORE:
REVIEW | Alfa Romeo Tonale is the most fun you can have in a small SUV
REVIEW | The Mercedes-Benz S350d L is the best pick outside a Maybach
REVIEW | The Mazda CX-3 is old but certainly not cold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos