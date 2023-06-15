Tech Specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 1.5l
Power: 110kW
Torque: 250Nm
Transmission
Type: Eight-speed CVT
Drivetrain
Type: Front-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: N/A
0-100km/h: 8.9 sec
Fuel Consumption: 7.7l/100km (claimed); 7.9l/100km (tested)
Emissions: 174g/km
Standard Features
Seven airbags, ABS, stability control, hill-start assist, central locking, keyless operation, rear-view camera, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, cruise control, Bluetooth, head-up display, electric windows, infotainment system with colour touchscreen, electric mirrors, automatic air conditioning, leather seats, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, daytime running lights, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, front and rear park-distance control, 18-inch alloy wheels
Warranty: Three years/100,000km
Service plan: Five years/90,000km
Price: R570,000
Lease*: R11,593 per month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5 GLS Exceed
We like:
Styling, consumption, refinement, price
We dislike:
It could do with a larger display screen
Verdict:
Stylish crossover for the discerning
Motor News
Star rating
**** Design
**** Performance
***** Economy
**** Safety
***** Value For Money
**** Overall
Competition
Opel Grandland X 1.6T, 121kW/240Nm — R562,900
Mazda CX-5 2.0 Dynamic, 121kW/213Nm — R565,100
Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium, 115kW/192Nm — R572,900
Kia Sportage 1.6T-GDi LX, R132kW/265Nm — R573,995
Proton X70 1.5T Executive, 130kW/255Nm — R579,900
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6TGDI 290T Executive, 145kW/290Nm — R582,900
Peugeot 3008 1.6T Active, 121kW/240Nm — R589,900
Haval H6 2.0GDIT 4WD Super Luxury, 150kW/320Nm — R589,950
Renault Koleos 2.5 Dynamique, 126kW/233Nm — R596,999
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI, 110kW/250Nm R606,700
REVIEW | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross shades rivals with chic looks and refinement
Image: Phuti Mpyane
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross made its South African debut four years ago with eye-catching coupé-like styling. A comprehensive update was introduced in 2021, which increased overall length by 140mm and rid the car of the glass, split-level tailgate that hindered rear vision.
Another 2023 facelift resulted in the addition of the Eclipse Cross 1.5 GLS Exceed variant with improved features.
The leitmotif of coupé SUVs is always impracticality, but the Eclipse Cross is functional enough to take on a family. Boot space is 437 litres and not as capacious as its foes, with more traditional, squarer styling. The cabin, however, is airy and rear leg and headroom is generous, despite the curved roof. It’s classy and well made, with leather-clad and heated seats.
However, some buyers might find the Eclipse Cross behind the curve technologically. The main display screen is touch-operated and allows for smartphone mirroring, but it’s not as colourful, large or laden with as many apps as some rivals.
Major controls are easy to use and, mercifully, there are no capacitive buttons. It comes suitably equipped with climate control, keyless entry and start, cruise control, head-up display, a rear-view camera and a split sunroof, among other features.
Two engines are on offer in the range: a naturally aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder with a six-speed auto and a turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder, as fitted in the range-topping GLS Exceed specification model on test. It produces 110kW and 250Nm, and is mated to an eight-step CVT transmission.
Image: Supplied
Smooth — and quiet — operator
On the road, the Eclipse Cross is among the smoothest, quietest drives I’ve encountered. The CVT transmission works well with the motor and doesn’t drone endlessly. It combines robust tractability with decent shove and good fuel economy.
Mitsubishi says it will consume 7.6l/100km on an average cycle and the test car managed a credible 7.9l/100km on the daily school and work run, until a spirited sprint to somewhere was required.
The suspension ensures a pampering ride and though performance isn’t furious, the car can be steered precisely enough along a challenging route and the steering is crisp.
The 2023 upgrades also left the Eclipse Cross without an all-wheel-drive (AWD) derivative, but this doesn’t mean it can’t duke it out on gravel roads. It has 180mm of ground clearance, enough to safely traverse farm roads.
Active and passive safety features include seven airbags, ABS, hill-start assist, stability control and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. All these converge to add to the sumptuousness of this oft-forgotten alternative, which scores well for comfort, space and refinement, if not fantastic real-world range between refills.
Excellent rivals including the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan are better all-rounders thanks to their superior loading space, and some competitors have AWD systems, diesel derivatives, while others are seven-seaters. But the Eclipse Cross GLS Exceed has the looks and an enjoyable old-school charm that its maker should do more to market.
