REVIEW | VW T-Roc 2.0 TSI R-Line offers plenty of style but at a price

Image: Supplied
South Africans love Volkswagen, it's no secret. Whether we're talking Polo Vivo or the latest Golf R, there's no shortage of affection in our market for the brand and its “people's cars” portfolio.
In the past few years, the carmaker has expanded its T-range of crossovers and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs). Slotting between the compact T-Cross and family-orientated Tiguan is the T-Roc, which is aimed at a more youthful and style-conscious buyer.
The model was released in 2020 and I easily recall attending the press event in a wet Western Cape.
Blustery conditions, damp roads and a frigid climate offered a true test of the T-Roc's mettle. It helped that the vehicle derived underpinnings from the Golf 7, using the MQB A1 architecture that served dutifully in the excellent C-segment hatchback. We dubbed it a Golf in light hiking gear.
But there were problems. First, the T-Roc ushered in the brand's new logo. We're used to it now (what choice do you have?); but at the time we remarked the plain, flat-faced logos looked cheap in comparison to the chromed, 3D emblems of before.
Image: Supplied
Also, by the time the T-Roc arrived, it had been about three years since it made its international debut. That's a long time in motor industry terms. It wasn't exactly at the cutting edge of things.
And then there was the quality of the interior. Fit was of the usual Volkswagen standard, but finish? The hard plastics were hardly justifiable, considering the asking price (from R489,400 to R593,600 in 2020) and also factoring the rivals Volkswagen had in mind. For similar cash, you could have had an Audi Q2, a Mini Countryman or Volvo XC40.
In June 2022 Volkswagen announced the refreshed T-Roc which we had a chance to sample recently.
You'll pay R586,600 for the regular 1.4 TSI Design and R687,100 for the 2.0 TSI R-Line version we tested. This is before you add optional extras. That difference in outlay between 2020 and today is quite a frightening illustration of how dramatically new car prices have inflated in such a short period. Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
Our R-Line unit boasted options such as a Beats sounds system (R10,300); panoramic sunroof (R16,0000), Matrix LED lights (R17,500) and the extended infotainment package with navigation (R19,400). You're looking at a final sticker of R750,300.
Visually, the differences between old and new are stark when parked side by side. At the front, a more aggressive bumper template and refreshed headlamps give the T-Roc a sharper appearance. The rear also benefits from LED clusters. The R-Line kit ups the ante (you won't confuse it with garden variety T-Roc specimens); incorporating 19-inch Misano wheels.
Image: Supplied
On the inside, things look the same, but the brand heeded criticism and gave the T-Roc soft-touch materials befitting an executive level Volkswagen. It looks and feels plush, with a pattern on the outer edges of the dashboard mimicking fabric seams.
The R-Line model benefits from standard Nappa leather, which has a buttery feel and a distinctive aroma.
Like its newer siblings, the T-Roc ranks high in screen game, with a fascia largely free of conventional switchgear. The instrument cluster is digital, supported by an eight-inch infotainment system. The capacitive touchpoints on the steering wheel can and do frustrate the user — as so many critics have observed — regular buttons worked just fine.
Sportier suspension tuning is part of R-Line componentry and the T-Roc feels planted firmly onto asphalt, bolstered by the grip of the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system.
Output from the 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol is 140kW and 320Nm. Not quite GTI or R levels, but certainly enough to deliver sufficient overtaking punch, hustling the T-Roc from standstill to 100km/h in a claimed 7.2 seconds. It can get a little thirsty though. The best we managed was 9.5l/100km.
Stylistically, the T-Roc's spunky and attractive demeanour is hard to ignore. Improved cabin quality makes it a more compelling proposition. It's definitely for the head-turners out there, as more practical types might find the larger, more demure Tiguan (for similar money) as offering better value.
