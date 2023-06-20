Reviews

Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000

20 June 2023 - 09:47 By Phuti Mpyane
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The new Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XR is among cars that command less than R500,000 new.
Image: Thomas Falkiner

Cars are tremendously expensive these days, but can R500,000 or thereabouts get you a solid package?

Yes it can, and we’ve compiled a list of seven fine options that suit different lifestyles and tastes.

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XR

The Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XR bridges space for family with the green motoring and low fuel consumption credentials of a hybrid drivetrain comprising a petrol 1.8l four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor and CVT transmission. Fuel consumption is claimed to be 4.3l/100km.

It’s available exclusively with three exterior colours: Arizona Red Bi-Tone, Chromium Silver Bi-Tone and Glacier White Bi-Tone. The cabin matches the sports GR theme: black leather trim with GR embossing on the front headrests, red contrast stitching and perforation, an accent stripe on the instrument panel in the same crimson colour and piano black surface detailing.

Standard features include keyless entry, power exterior mirrors, LED lights, a reverse camera, park distance control, rain-sensing wipers and touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay, Android Auto and a full suite of safety systems.

Price: R497,000

Warranty: Three years/100,000km                                           

Service plan: Six-services/90,000km

The Kia Seltos is now available in thrifty diesel guise.
Image: Supplied

Kia Seltos 1.5CRDi EX Auto

There are plenty of alternatives in the medium-size crossover segment. The Kia Seltos is among the standout models for its spacious cabin with 20.3cm touchscreen, leather seat upholstery, automatic headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and more. 

It’s a comfortable drive everywhere, with controlled body roll and mechanical grip for confident handling on faster roads. In 86kW and 250Nm 1.5 CRDi EX diesel guise, it brings ease of urban use and better tractability and fuel consumption averages than its petrol cousins. It’s a good buy. 

Price: R488,995

Warranty: Five years/unlimited kilometres

Service plan: Five years/90,000km

The Renault Captur is a stylish and practical city romper with heart-warming fuel consumption. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Renault Captur 1.3 Turbo Intens

The new-generation Captur is a crossover designed with urban living in mind. It’s nimble, stylish and well built with a good drive quality. Features in the Intens model include a steering wheel warmer, touchscreen integrated with Android Auto or Carplay, driving modes and a multifunction steering wheel.

Add seating for four or five, a large boot, a raised suspension for travel on gravel and great fuel consumption that averages 6.4l/100km and you have one of the brightest stars in the segment.   

Price: R499,900

Warranty: Five years/150,000km                                            

Service plan: Three years/45,000km

Big families can be accommodated at a cut price in the Hyundai Grand Creta.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Grand Creta 2.0 Executive 

Not all families are nuclear, and those exceeding typical numbers can be safely and comfortably accommodated in the Grand Creta. It’s a seven-seat version of the model introduced late in 2020.

A 2022 range shake-up saw most of the Korean brand’s SUV product line adopt the cascading grille and letterbox-style headlamps, leaving the Grand Creta with the older styling. An upgrade of the model is imminent, but the functionality of 180l of rear space with all seats in place, which can be transformed to a larger 1,670l by dropping the seats, remains.

The engine is a 117kW and 191Nm 2.0l petrol mated to a six-speed manual. Features include ventilation control for individual rows, leather upholstery, xenon headlights, rear park distance control with camera and cruise control.

Price: R497,900                                                                           

Warranty: Five years/150,000km vehicle, seven years/200,000km drivetrain   

Service plan: Four years/60,000km

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is an affordable coupe-SUV.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GLS

If you love SUVs, but prefer the trending coupé style at an approachable price, there’s the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Prices start below the R500k mark and it is spacious and well specified with cushy and quiet mechanical operation. 

If you love SUVs, but prefer the trending coupé style at an approachable price, there's the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Expect climate control, keyless entry and start, cruise control, electric-fold/retractable mirrors, leather upholstery, electric driver’s seat adjustment, heated seats  and park distance control among the features. It is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder paired with a CVT transmission. The GLS has competent enough shove and driving dynamics, while fuel consumption is claimed to be 7.9l/100km. 

Price: R489,990                                                                                       

Warranty: Three years/100,000km                                               

Service plan: Five years/90,000km

The Mazda3's design is sharp and it has decent boot space.
Image: Supplied

Mazda3 Hatch 1.5 Individual 

Hatchbacks used to be a mainstay in the market, providing families with enough mobility solutions, but options have drastically dwindled since the advent of the SUV and its many sub-segments. Mazda is among few brands that soldier on with the hatch niche, and the Mazda3 remains one of the most stylish and sensible. 

The design and build quality are big drawcards, as is Hill Launch Assist), head-up display, keyless access and start, leather upholstery and park distance control, which come standard. Power is from a 1.5l four-cylinder with 88kW and 153Nm managed through a six-speed manual transmission.

Price: R494,000                                                                     

Warranty: Three years/unlimited kilometres                                          

Service plan: Three years/unlimited kilometres

The new Ford Ranger is a brilliant package in any of the many derivatives.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT Double Cab

Those with an entrepreneurial spirit seeking some form of family and hustle duality should look to the Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT, the entry level double cab. It is powered by a four-cylinder diesel motor attached to a six-speed manual transmission with a soft clutch. It is rated to tow a maximum of 3,500kg.

The bells and whistles include electric windows, auto on-off lights, Isofix child seat mountings, remote central locking and huge digital and touchscreen interface.

The safety suite includes dual front, side and curtain airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ABS, Load Adaptive Control (LAC), Roll Over Mitigation (ROM), traction control, Hill Launch Assist (HLA) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC). The engine’s refined and frugal, and the suspension high and comfy.

Price: R495,800                                                                               

Warranty: Four years/120,000km                                           

Optional service/maintenance plan: Eight services/165,000km

