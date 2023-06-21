Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Citroën C3

21 June 2023 - 16:15 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the new budget-friendly Citroën C3. 

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi GT-Line Plus

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the diesel-powered Kia Sportage.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mahindra XUV700

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he test drives the Mahindra XUV700.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Citroën C5 Aircross

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test drives the Citroën C5 Aircross.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R Features
  2. REVIEW | VW T-Roc 2.0 TSI R-Line offers plenty of style but at a price Reviews
  3. What we paid for new cars in 2002 and what we're paying now Features
  4. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews
  5. Printer back online after driving licence backlog grows to 350,000 cards news

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict