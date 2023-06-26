Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mazda CX-3

26 June 2023 - 07:06 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the flagship Mazda CX-3 2.0l Hikari.

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Citroën C3

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the new budget-friendly Citroën C3.
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi GT-Line Plus

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the diesel-powered Kia Sportage.
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mahindra XUV700

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he test drives the Mahindra XUV700.
1 week ago
