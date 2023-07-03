Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d

03 July 2023 - 08:57 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the new Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ford Ranger single cab

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the latest Ford Ranger single and extended cab models on a working road trip in the Eastern Cape.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Toyota GR86 VS Corolla Liftback TRD

The all-new Toyota GR86 meets one of its illustrious forebears with a unique South African motorsport pedigree – the legendary Corolla Liftback TRD. ...
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Can 6mm mild-steel plate stand up to an AK-47?

Ever wondered how automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’