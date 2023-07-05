Japanese firm Mitsubishi has an excellent reputation for building durable cars. But their products are generally on the more basic side of life. Take the long-standing ASX, for example. This aged crossover ticks the boxes and feels fairly sturdy, but lacks the modern flavour and technological highlights of contemporary rivals.
The company has, in recent years, tried to elevate its stock. Products such as the Eclipse Cross have helped the cause, with its turbocharged-petrol engine option, edgy styling and generous list of standard equipment. But while its interior rates well in terms of tactile quality, visually, it still has that outdated appearance.
At an event earlier this year, Mitsubishi whet our appetites with prospects such as the latest Outlander and Delica multipurpose vehicle, which could rival the Hyundai Staria.
The former nameplate is now officially on sale in our market and we had a chance to evaluate it. South African consumers are not unfamiliar with the Outlander handle, even if it has always been a left-field choice.
The latest instalment of the family-friendly offering remains wagon-like in execution, imbued with the stocky, high-riding look expected from a modern sport-utility vehicle. It is a three-row seven-seater. Although the template of the new Outlander is conventional, with its upright rear and tall proportions, the model is unlikely to blend into the periphery.
Pricing starts at R729,995 with the range-topper coming in at R759,995. That puts it into varied territories, including the radars of high-range, five-seater C-segment offerings such as the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Citroën C5 Aircross, Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Tiguan. A three-row Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace kicks off from R648,100. Included in the Outlander’s price is three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
REVIEW | New Mitsubishi Outlander raises the brand's stock
Image: Supplied
Japanese firm Mitsubishi has an excellent reputation for building durable cars. But their products are generally on the more basic side of life. Take the long-standing ASX, for example. This aged crossover ticks the boxes and feels fairly sturdy, but lacks the modern flavour and technological highlights of contemporary rivals.
The company has, in recent years, tried to elevate its stock. Products such as the Eclipse Cross have helped the cause, with its turbocharged-petrol engine option, edgy styling and generous list of standard equipment. But while its interior rates well in terms of tactile quality, visually, it still has that outdated appearance.
At an event earlier this year, Mitsubishi whet our appetites with prospects such as the latest Outlander and Delica multipurpose vehicle, which could rival the Hyundai Staria.
The former nameplate is now officially on sale in our market and we had a chance to evaluate it. South African consumers are not unfamiliar with the Outlander handle, even if it has always been a left-field choice.
The latest instalment of the family-friendly offering remains wagon-like in execution, imbued with the stocky, high-riding look expected from a modern sport-utility vehicle. It is a three-row seven-seater. Although the template of the new Outlander is conventional, with its upright rear and tall proportions, the model is unlikely to blend into the periphery.
Pricing starts at R729,995 with the range-topper coming in at R759,995. That puts it into varied territories, including the radars of high-range, five-seater C-segment offerings such as the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Citroën C5 Aircross, Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Tiguan. A three-row Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace kicks off from R648,100. Included in the Outlander’s price is three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
Image: Supplied
For similar money to the Mitsubishi, you could also have lesser-equipped versions of the Audi Q3 and BMW X1. Around this price point you could even go the ladder-frame sport-utility vehicle route, with the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X or Pajero Sport from the Mitsubishi stable. There is a direct comparison to be made between the Outlander and the flagship, seven-seater version of the Nissan X-Trail, which costs R782,700.
The parallels are stronger than many realise, because the Outlander shares an architecture with the Qashqai and X-Trail. If you forgot, Nissan and Mitsubishi (Renault too) are part of a global alliance. This kinship to the Qashqai and X-Trail is by no means a bad thing, as both vehicles were released to great acclaim. The X-Trail is yet to pass through my hands for evaluation, but having spent a decent amount of time with the Qashqai, there is little doubt that it is a competent product that raises the bar versus the previous iteration.
Getting behind the wheel of the Outlander, there were many elements familiar from Nissan: the shift lever, fascia switchgear, interior door release levers and more. Like the Nissan models, tactile quality in the Outlander is excellent, extending further than a mere veneer of plushness. It could be very easily described as premium in certain regards.
Image: Supplied
Positive things can be said, too, about the damping quality of the suspension, but the 20-inch wheels wrapped in 255/45 tyres dial in unwanted firmness into proceedings. Not the kind of rollers you want to encounter a pothole with. Ground clearance is a respectable 210mm. Generous noise insulation extricates the cabin effectively from the hubbub of city traffic. The Outlander uses a full-time all-wheel drive system, dubbed Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) in Mitsubishi parlance.
Ardent fans of the brand will know this acronym well, with roots in off-road motorsport endeavours, linked to retired icons like the Lancer Evolution. Those days are gone, but the S-AWC system should help keep things tidy if you do get carried away with pretend rallying ambitions. It seemed to work quite well when, negotiating a corner with a damp patch at a pace more rapid than necessary, the tail of the Outlander gave a cheeky greeting.
Between the electronic aids and distribution of torque to the front axle, the situation was wrested before the driver had time to contemplate doom. On the freeway, the Outlander is a soothing companion. And in slow-moving urban conditions, it is a true decompression chamber. The powertrain turned out to be a pleasant surprise.
On duty is a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol with four cylinders, paired with a continuously-variable transmission (CVT). On paper, you might think it would be a lazy, noisy combination. The smoothness of the pairing is impressive, while the 135kW/245Nm output is certainly sufficient for average requirements. It might not be the most characterful power source out there, but it operates unobtrusively in the background, which is more or less all a buyer in this category would want.
Image: Supplied
The CVT has eight simulated steps. Consumption settled at 10.1l/100km.
Overseas, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version is sold, but no word has been mentioned about its introduction here.
Equipment in the less expensive GLS model is hardly miserly. Leatherette upholstery, electric seat adjustment for the driver, heated front seats, cruise control, voice control and three-zone climate control are included. Infotainment is handled by an eight-inch unit, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
Safety kit comprises seven airbags and the expected suite of electronic aids: anti-lock brakes, stability control, traction control, electronic brake-force distribution, hill-start assist and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. The high-grade Aspire model adds a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery and a nine-inch infotainment screen with navigation.
The Outlander is a likeable, compelling entrant to the market. It blends typical Mitsubishi values, but with an upmarket layer not usually expected from the firm.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
REVIEW | Why the Ford Mustang GT California Edition is a lovable brute
REVIEW | Capable Jeep Grand Cherokee let down by heavy thirst
REVIEW | GWM P-Series is a fair shot, but not without flaws
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos