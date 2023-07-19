Will Alfa Romeo ever grow beyond being a niche brand in South Africa? Probably not, but one lives in hope that they at least start performing better. It would not be unrealistic to expect the carmaker to achieve similar levels of traction as other alternative luxury brands, such as Volvo.
As a keen observer of the automotive world, you probably know that in its heyday Alfa Romeo was cooking in Mzansi. It produced cars at a facility in Brits, North West, enjoyed great success on the local motorsport scene and achieved sales figures that put the firm among respectable performers.
That is not the case today. And the reasons for which we have probably discussed before in other Alfa Romeo reports. So for this one, we will set aside critical comments about limited dealership network, non-existent activities to market the brand to buyers and little to no attempts at rejuvenating the Alfa Romeo image.
You cannot disagree, that if your purchase in the medium-sized premium sport-utility vehicle (SUV) segment was based on looks alone, the Stelvio would be the one. It is a crowded arena with the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Macan, GLC-Class and Volvo XC60 in contention.
The Italian offering stands out in the crowd of Teutonic blandness, Scandinavian conservatism and Japanese origami. From its toned haunches to its curved front wings, the Stelvio evokes the spirit of glamorous sporting machines, albeit with the obligatory SUV elements. It is essentially a Giulia sedan on stilts.
For 2023, the Stelvio benefits from subtle stylistic updates. They really are subtle, but remember that old saying about not needing to fix what is not broken?
REVIEW | Why the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is still such a stunner
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
At the front, enthusiasts will notice the new LED lighting signature, with a triplet arrangement like the compact Tonale. This stylistic trait harks back to models such as the SZ sports car. The rear lamps, inset by glass, were also treated to a minor refinish. Round the gorgeous silhouette and mesmerising details off with a set of 20-inch wheels with the classic “Teledial” pattern and you have an end result that is achingly beautiful.
There is one model in the range at present, dubbed Veloce. The moniker is not unfamiliar to buyers and Alfisti alike. Veloce will be joined by the more potent Q model, with its howling V6 and signature cloverleaf badges, later this year.
The only item on the options list of the Veloce is a sunroof for R20,000. Standard price of the vehicle is R1,205,500; which includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
Inside, the Stelvio blends rich materials and a modern layout. The shifter paddles on the steering column are one of the highlights, with an impression they were milled from cold steel. Operation is satisfyingly tactile.
The seats are generously bolstered, finished in premium leather upholstery, with heating and electric adjustment for the front occupants. Get behind the wheel and it takes a short while to acclimate: the ergonomics are spot on, gripping the three-spoke wheel, staring at the Alfa Romeo serpent emblem, the excitement runs high.
Between all that anticipation you may overlook the presence of a new digital instrument cluster. Perhaps ardent fans will prefer those stern analogue gauges and needles of before, but the updated set-up is quite legible with various display styles.
Image: Supplied
Hit the start button (mounted on the steering wheel) and the 2.0l, turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine breathes into life with a promising buzz. It might be a generic template, but the engineers have clearly massaged some of that “Cuore Sportivo” magic into things because it idles with a noticeable timbre.
Under hard acceleration, the tone is fruity, with a deep but raspy character punctuated by turbocharger acoustics. Claimed 0-100km/h acceleration is brisk (5.7 seconds). Output is 206kW and 400Nm transmitted to all four corners via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Our tester returned an average consumption of 10.9l/100km.
Outright pace is respectable, but you might find yourself more enamoured by the poise and balance of the chassis. The steering has a precise, delicate feel, allowing the driver to make accurate adjustments. The Stelvio is a precision driving instrument, but in that true Alfa Romeo way, it is far from clinical. Trust me on this, the only other alternative in the class that would upstage it in a dynamic sense would be the Porsche Macan. And that is high praise.
Gripes? Well aside from those obvious misgivings associated with rolling the dice on an Alfa Romeo, niggles include flimsy indicator stalks and an infotainment system that is not all that user-friendly.
To the committed fan though, these aspects would not matter.
So strong was the impression of the updated Stelvio that this author found himself wasting hours on the online classifieds looking at what the pre-owned Stelvio and Giulia markets have to offer.
The allure of an Alfa Romeo is strong. You are either going to take the plunge or opt for one of those more conventional offerings, then see a Stelvio in the wild and wonder if you should have.
