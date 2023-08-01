REVIEW | Pricey VW Amarok Aventura is the ultimate executive bakkie

The Aventura model arrives on your doorstep packing Ford’s 184kW and 600Nm 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine paired with a ten-speed automatic gearbox. This engine produces 6kW less than the Volkswagen V6 TDI from the previous Amarok but has 20Nm more torque and two extra gears in the transmission.
It’s a forceful enough motor, though not as energetic as the old lump. It’s tractable and tows 3,500kg max, trumping the 3,100kg of the old bakkie which was also fitted exclusively with full-time AWD.
You can select between 2WD and 4WD with a low-range ratio, and it has a rear diff-lock and a terrain response controller. Wading depth is 800mm, bettering the previous Amarok’s 500mm.
Volkswagen doesn’t mention the 0-100km/h acceleration but lists the top speed as 180km/h. Using our Vbox performance testing equipment at the Gerotek proving grounds, the new Amarok Aventura 4Motion managed a best 0-100 sprint of 9.1 seconds, exactly one second slower than we achieved in the previous Amarok V6, which also had a faster 207km/h top speed.
The new Amarok maintains highway speeds without a struggle, and it’s pleasant to use in urban areas. The steering is light and more car-like than utility, while body roll is well controlled and assists in keeping the Amarok settled through corners.
The bigger takeaway, though, is how the Amarok wafts on the roads. The damping is superb on various surfaces, including on gravel roads and the feel of good cabin quality and insulation adds to the luxury experience.
Using the active cruise control for autonomous brake and throttle, the bakkie returned an 11.4l/100km fuel consumption average, which is a far cry from the 8.4l/100km claimed by Volkswagen and worse than its predecessor’s 9.4l/100km.
The Amarok Aventura has notable improvements over its predecessor in some areas, and is a step back in others, but you’d have to be a big fan not to wince at the R111,800 price premium over a peer Ranger Wildtrak.
For this outlay you don’t get the Ranger's set of pre-wired accessory buttons, but you gain as standard, larger 21-inch wheels (Ranger gets 18s), heated leather upholstery, attention assist, a multi-information display, electric childproof safety lock switch, heated rear screen and rear-view mirrors, folding rear bench, sidestep plates and silver roof rails.
The two rivals have similar standard active and passive safety items, and four-year/120,000km warranties with differing maintenance and service plans. The Amarok’s stylish design, the fact that it drives so sweetly and is so refined, may justify the higher pricing for Volkswagen fans.
REVIEW | Pricey VW Amarok Aventura is the ultimate executive bakkie
Bakkies, especially the lifestyle niche, are going through their biggest renaissance. An increasing number, like the new Volkswagen Amarok on test, are now million-rand buys, able to juggle mule work and being used as luxury family wheels.
It’s not a secret that the VW bakkie is a technical twin of the Ford Ranger, and they couldn’t be more different, as I discovered. It’s even more removed from its former self.
Six Amarok models are on offer including single cabs. The Amarok Aventura is the double cab range-topper and is aesthetically pleasing with its headlights with horizontal LED daytime running lights, and a front bumper with a grey X shape grille that contrasts sharply with the mid-blue metallic paint.
Half-round wheel arches that house 21-inch Varberg alloy wheels as standard are a trademark of the range, and the styling is amped up through a rear cowl and taillights flanking a gate embossed with a large “Amarok”. The vehicle also has a powered roll-cover operated via the key fob or from inside the load bay.
There are cabin similarities to its Ford cousin including the golf-putter-like transmission lever and the placement of the starter button in the precinct of the steering column. However, the digital instrument display and button layout are different, as is the functionality and app arrangement of the large main display screen, multifunction steering wheel and comfy two-tone Savona leather upholstery.
Tech specs
ENGINE
Capacity: 3.0l
Power: 184kW
Torque: 600Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Ten-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Selectable 4WD, low range transfer case
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 180km/h
0-100km/h: 9.1 seconds (as tested)
Fuel Consumption: 8.4l/100km (claimed), 11.4l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 222g/km (claimed)
STANDARD FEATURES
High beam assist, leather seats, surround park distance control, adaptive cruise control, daytime driving running lights, auto on/off lights, rain sensor wipers, climate control, USB A&C ports, touchscreen infotainment system, terrain response mode, tyre pressure monitor, heated seats, lane keeping assist, seven airbags
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Four years/120,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price:R1,138,200
Lease*: R22,196 per month
* at 10% interest over 72 months no deposit
Volkswagen Amarok Aventura 3.0 V6 4WD
WE LIKE: Good looks, drive quality, features
WE DISLIKE: Slower than previous Amarok V6, price
VERDICT: Exemplary execution of an executive bakkie
MOTOR NEWS star rating
***** Design
**** Performance
*** Economy
***** Ride
**** Handling
***** Safety
**** Value for money
***** Overall
Competition
Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 double cab Legend RS auto, 150kW/500Nm — R1,003,000
Ford Ranger 3.0 V6 Wildtrak 4WD, 184kW/600Nm — R1,026,400
