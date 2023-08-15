Should you want to use it under these conditions, the standard 21-inch wheels should ideally be swapped for the smaller and more rugged 18-inch options. This would give you a better chance to explore the Everest’s formidable adventure potential, supplied by its low-range gearing, generous approach/breakover and departure angles of 30.3, 21.9 and 23.3 degrees respectively, and a wading depth up to 800mm.
With its 4,940mm length and 2,487kg weight, the Everest requires care in narrow lanes, driveways and garages. Extra vigilance is required when nipping in and out of tight spaces or negotiating urban jungles.
Ford claims 8.5l/100km but I’m averaging a higher 11.2l/100km. Being fitted with a 76l fuel tank capacity requires R1,560 to fill up with 50 ppm diesel at today’s prices, with about 690km of driving range yielded. This demands a weekly top-up if I’m to execute my 80km daily school and work runs.
At least the expensive kilometres are devoured comfortably as the Everest Platinum wafts impeccably. The commanding driving position, leather and blue-lighting background create an aura of new-age digital luxury and the large touch screen is a showpiece. It houses most of the available features, including the climate control and a digital colouring book integrated to while away time when parked.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Ford Everest Platinum impresses with ample power and luxury
The Ford Everest Platinum benefits from the range-wide mechanical and technological wares which helped its Ford Ranger cousin win the 2023 SA Car of the Year title, but in a more sheltered passenger package.
The Everest range won the Adventure SUV category in the same competition.
Formerly competing with bakkie-based seven-seat SUVs including the Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Isuzu M-UX, the new-generation Everest is now larger, more luxurious and costs more than its former classmates. By price it now competes with larger SUVs and premium crossovers, with the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado being the primary rival.
Since the Everest Platinum arrived on our doorstep for a long-term test some three months ago, Ford SA has added four new models to the Everest line-up. These are a pair of four-cylinder entry-level XLT models in 4x2 and 4x4 guise, a Sport 4x2 derivative and the Everest Wildtrak 4WD — the latter powered by the same 184kW and 600Nm 3.0l V6 diesel found in our Everest Platinum.
I’ve not had a chance to point its shiny grille towards an off-road path, but motoring editor Denis Droppa has taken it on a number of muddy adventures where it has shown its prowess.
Should you want to use it under these conditions, the standard 21-inch wheels should ideally be swapped for the smaller and more rugged 18-inch options. This would give you a better chance to explore the Everest’s formidable adventure potential, supplied by its low-range gearing, generous approach/breakover and departure angles of 30.3, 21.9 and 23.3 degrees respectively, and a wading depth up to 800mm.
With its 4,940mm length and 2,487kg weight, the Everest requires care in narrow lanes, driveways and garages. Extra vigilance is required when nipping in and out of tight spaces or negotiating urban jungles.
Ford claims 8.5l/100km but I’m averaging a higher 11.2l/100km. Being fitted with a 76l fuel tank capacity requires R1,560 to fill up with 50 ppm diesel at today’s prices, with about 690km of driving range yielded. This demands a weekly top-up if I’m to execute my 80km daily school and work runs.
At least the expensive kilometres are devoured comfortably as the Everest Platinum wafts impeccably. The commanding driving position, leather and blue-lighting background create an aura of new-age digital luxury and the large touch screen is a showpiece. It houses most of the available features, including the climate control and a digital colouring book integrated to while away time when parked.
I’m yet to find a standout quirk other than the relatively expensive cost of keeping it fuelled up. Entry and exit are effortless, the controls are soft to operate and, mercifully, I’ve not encountered any digital glitches or annoying rattles.
Most buyers will likely opt for one of the 2.0l diesels on sale and be rewarded with adequate performance and economy. The 3.0l V6 brings more polish and effortless power and luxury if you can afford higher fuel bills.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Everest Platinum is solid gold on family road trips
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Why our Ford Ranger XLT is the ultimate urban warrior
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Life with our award-winning Ford Ranger
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos