Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Hyundai Palisade

11 September 2023 - 08:58 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the updated Hyundai Palisade.

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mahindra Scorpio N

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the all-new Mahindra Scorpio N.
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Land Rover Defender 130

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the Land Rover Defender 130.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota Fortuner

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he puts the latest Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 VX through its paces on Cape Town sand dunes and everyday roads.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Reviews
  2. Tesla supercomputer likely to boost market value by $600bn news
  3. Flagship Mazda CX-60 Takumi is headed for Mzansi New Models
  4. BMW to invest $750m in UK plants to take Mini fully electric news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Hyundai Palisade Reviews

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD