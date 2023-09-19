Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ford Everest Platinum

19 September 2023 - 12:47 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the flagship Ford Everest Platinum.

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz V300d Special Edition

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the Mercedes V300d Special Edition.
Motoring
23 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he track-tests the Toyota GR Corolla.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Hyundai Palisade

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the updated Hyundai Palisade.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ford Everest Platinum Reviews
  2. Volvo to end diesel car production by early 2024 news
  3. Ford expands Ranger line-up with new Plug-in Hybrid model New Models
  4. Maxus launches Mzansi’s first electric double cab bakkie — Here’s what it costs Motoring
  5. Fuel-saving tips that could save you up to R30k a year Features

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...
Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant