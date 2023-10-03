Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Bentley Continental GT Speed

03 October 2023 - 14:10 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenters Francisco and Richard Nwamba as they road test the mighty Bentley Continental GT Speed.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Test driver gets it sideways in new Lamborghini Revuelto

Andrea Caldarelli takes the mighty new 350km/h hybrid supercar for a spin around the Vallelunga circuit.
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition GT unpacks the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Join the Ignition GT team as they take a deep dive into the beautiful new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 BMW M2

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he track tests the latest BMW M2.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Omoda partners with Planet Fitness to make you a healthier driver news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Bentley Continental GT Speed Reviews
  3. Fill up today — petrol and diesel prices in for major increases tomorrow news
  4. Car sales: These were SA’s top 30 performers in September news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze