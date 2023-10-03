Tech Specs:
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder petrol
Capacity: 1.5l
Power: 77kW
Torque: 138Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Five-speed manual
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: n/a
0-100km/h: n/a
Fuel consumption: 5.5l/100km (claimed); 7.0l 100km (as tested)
Emissions: 129g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electric windows, electric mirrors, touchscreen infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel, central locking, climate control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay head-up display, stability control, ABS brakes, four airbags, parking camera, 360° view, adaptive cruise control.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five-year/200,000km
Service plan: Four-year/60,000km
Price: R315,900
Lease*: R7,082 per month
* At 11.75% interest over 60 months, no deposit
Suzuki Fronx 1.5 GLX
We like: Looks, engine
We dislike: A little thirstier than expected
Verdict: Stylish and adorable crossover
Motor News star rating
Design: *****
Performance: ***
Economy: ****
Ride: ****
Handling: ****
Safety: ****
Value For Money: ****
Overall: ****
COMPETITION
Ford EcoSport 1.5 Ambiente, 91kW/150Nm — R311,400
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 LiT auto, 83kW/138Nm — R314,900
Hyundai Venue 1.2 Motion, 61kW/115Nm — R314,900
Nissan Magnite 1.0 Turbo Acenta Red Edition, 74kW/160Nm — R315,000
Mahindra XUV300 1.5TD W6, 86kW/300Nm — R315,999
Renault Kiger 1.0 Turbo Intens manual, 74kW/160Nm — R319,999
Honda WR-V 1.2 Comfort, 66kW/110Nm — R320,800
Toyota Urban Cruiser 1.5 XS, 77kW/138kW — R329,400
REVIEW | Why the sassy Suzuki Fronx is a perfect urban runabout
Image: Supplied
The competitive world of small entry-level offerings in South Africa has resulted in Suzuki introducing the Fronx — a compact coupé crossover aimed at customers who don't have practicality as a priority but are looking for a usable, stylish urban runabout.
Its position in the Suzuki harem is well defined. It slots between the smaller Ignis and larger Grand Vitara and segment rivals include the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro as popular choices in the niche. It entices with a curved roof with rails, daytime running lights, alloy wheels and more.
Available in GL and GLX specification, the Fronx has a 2,520mm wheelbase that accommodates four adults or five at a squeeze. The boot is deep and measures 304l, expanding to 605l with the split foldable rear seat backs. The cabin also feels well-built with solid plastic panels and generous, comfy manually operated seats, though the driver’s seat doesn’t crouch down as low as I’d have liked.
This mismatch doesn’t sour the drive experience and the test car in range-topping GLX guise is well specified with electric windows front and back, keyless entry, push-button start, climate control, wireless charging, head-up display, a nine-inch infotainment system, reverse camera with surround view and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto supported by dual rear-mounted USB charging points and 12V charging socket.
Image: Supplied
Modern entry level cars no longer offer tepid performance. All Fronx models are powered by a peppy 1.5l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine developing 77kW and 138Nm. It is paired with a five-speed manual with a light clutch driving the front wheels or you can opt for a four-speed automatic in any model.
The internals also made it effortless to drive anywhere, particularly on inclines where fewer transmission down changes were required. On the few sections of road where we chose to drive a bit more enthusiastically, the car showed good composure and stopping ability, though it’s not a Swift Sport by any measure.
It is particularly easy to steer in built-up urban areas thanks to light steering and pedals, nimble dimensions and good damping, though the stop and go conditions probably caused the highish 7.0I/100km fuel consumption averaged in a week of living with it. Suzuki claims 5.5l/100km and it has a 37l fuel tank.
Some may be unconvinced, but you can take it on longer interprovincial journeys. Four occupants can have a good and comfy time in here, though less is better, and the company’s projected frugality could also be realised in highway conditions, especially with the standard fitment cruise control in our GLX grade model. Safety items in the GLX include four airbags, electronic stability programme and hill hold control.
The headlights offer suitable night-time illumination and it has 170mm of ground clearance riding on 16-inch alloys. These tools don’t intend it to follow a Jimny deep into forests, but the high-profile tyres and raised ride height allow safe travel on gravel roads.
Suzuki has turned the tables on the South African automotive scene, packaging its wares economically and rising to feature prominently in monthly sales charts. The Fronx isn’t a radically imagined car, but a stylish, solid-feeling, good to drive and relatively affordable car.
Image: Supplied
