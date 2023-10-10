Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki Fronx

10 October 2023 - 09:44 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the stylish new Suzuki Fronx. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Lexus NX 350h

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test drives the striking Lexus NX 350h.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer choose a suitable vehicle to use for e-hailing. They also discuss whether swapping a VW ...
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Renault Arkana and Captur E-Tech Hybrid models

Join the Ignition TV crew as they enjoy a sneak peak at the upcoming Renault Arkana and Captur E-Tech Hybrid models during a unique endurance event ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Our five best sports cars of 2023 Motoring
  2. REVIEW | Why the Honda XL750 Transalp is a middleweight adventure bike with ... Reviews
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki Fronx Reviews
  4. Toyota shoots for the moon with Baby Lunar Cruiser concept New Models
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church