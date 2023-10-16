Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volkswagen Polo Vivo

16 October 2023 - 10:48 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the VW Polo Vivo 1.6 Highline.

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Jaguar I-Pace

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he sees how the latest incarnation of the long-serving Jaguar I-Pace stacks up against its ...
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki Fronx

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the stylish new Suzuki Fronx.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Lexus NX 350h

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test drives the striking Lexus NX 350h.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. BLOG | Tales from the racing seat #7 Features
  2. Five things to watch at Wednesday's Tesla earnings report news
  3. Buying a used car? Follow these 5 tips to avoid garaging a lemon Features
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volkswagen Polo Vivo Reviews
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...