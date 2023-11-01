Subsequently, we were offered the fourth-generation Polo, mirroring what the European market received. This generation became the Mk1 Polo Vivo. Volkswagen introduced the sixth-generation Polo here in 2018. Last year it treated the model to a significant facelift, comprising tweaked aesthetics for a more grown-up impression.
REVIEW | Why the VW Polo is still the B-segment hatchback to beat
Image: Supplied
The Volkswagen Polo is a beloved South African staple and one of our most significant motoring exports. It is among locally produced vehicles that attest to the high manufacturing standards and world-class capabilities of our automotive industry.
If you are ever lucky enough to visit the Volkswagen plant in Kariega, Eastern Cape, you might be overcome with warm, fuzzy feelings, seeing all varieties of Polo, in left- and right-hand drive, made for Mzansi and the world.
Sure, the Polo is a relatively pricey contender when optioned out and yes, its drivers have cultivated a reputation that we might politely describe as nuanced. Indeed, it is also known to be a hot pick for thieves. But those stigmas have not impacted the popularity of the model. Just look at the sales charts.
Of course, it also helps that the vehicle wields impressive substance. In most metrics, the sixth-generation Polo stands above rivals. South Africa missed out on the first three Polo generations. Our introduction to the model was in the late 1990s, with a version based on the Seat Ibiza and Cordoba sold abroad. You may fondly remember the Polo Classic notchback sedan and its hatchback counterpart the Polo Playa.
Image: Supplied
Subsequently, we were offered the fourth-generation Polo, mirroring what the European market received. This generation became the Mk1 Polo Vivo. Volkswagen introduced the sixth-generation Polo here in 2018. Last year it treated the model to a significant facelift, comprising tweaked aesthetics for a more grown-up impression.
Little changed under the skin, not a problem because the basic ingredients of the 2018 car were excellent. We recently enjoyed a refresher behind the wheel of the middle-range Polo Life. It was a good reminder of those core competencies. One is accustomed to seeing the Polo in hues of white and silver. Our tester looked dazzling in a shade of black. As if it could have been an undercover pursuit vehicle in the provincial freeway patrol.
The Polo is a classy steed that looks at home in all settings, whether parked at a corporate lot or outside a Melville bar. Rainy weather provides a great test for any vehicle. The skies above opened up and temperatures plummeted during our time with the car. On waterlogged roads, with icy gales raging outside, the Polo was a snug, secure sanctuary. The sturdiness and comfort made me think of many enjoyable kilometres behind another Volkswagen that stayed with this publication for an extended period: our long-term Golf 7 of 2019.
The Polo is truly a baby Golf, taking those hallmarks of refinement, quality and sure-footedness and adapting them to a slightly more compact body format. Our Polo Life was as close to standard as could be, with a five-speed manual gearbox. Operating the shifter is a delight and the clutch pedal has a buttery smoothness that makes traffic driving manageable.
Image: Supplied
Actually, the entire Polo driving experience is overlaid with a sense of smoothness that one would expect of a more luxurious car. There are competent picks in the B-segment, absolutely, but none could lay claim to beating the road manners of the Volkswagen. Pity the German firm had to dupe the world with Dieselgate because the TDI motors experienced in previous Polo models were great.
Those are no longer, but the 1.0 TSI in the Life gets the job done. A friend of mine riding in the passenger seat (who spends most of his time on superbikes) commented on how energetic the 70kW/175Nm engine felt. Volkswagen claimed a 0-100km/h time of 10.8 seconds, but the Polo seems more sprightly in reality.
Making full use of the turbocharged three-cylinder and its zesty nature, our average consumption was 7.5l/100km over four days of driving, mostly in urban conditions. These days, the base Polo starts at R343,100. Our Life grade tester comes in at R385,300 before options. Get the R-Line model and you are looking at R456,800, while the GTI sets you back upwards of R535,600. Prices include a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.
