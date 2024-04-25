Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C43

25 April 2024 - 10:25 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the rapid Mercedes-AMG C43. 

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 79

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the Toyota Land Cruiser 79.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Haval H6 HEV

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Haval H6 HEV Ultra Luxury.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Isuzu MU-X

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he reviews the updated Isuzu MU-X.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Land Rover confirms reveal date of South Africa-bound Defender Octa New Models
  2. New Mini Aceman breaks cover, coming to Mzansi later in 2024 New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C43 Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Updated Kia Picanto will appeal to those on a budget First Drives
  5. Hyundai Nano Cooling Film helps cars beat the heat without tinting news

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display