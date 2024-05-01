Reviews

Road Test

REVIEW: Volvo XC90 hybrid is a fuel-sipping family SUV

Able to run on electric power for brief periods, the luxury Swedish SUV blends lusty performance with low fuel thirst

03 May 2024 - 11:46
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Volvo XC90 hybrid test car averaged less than 6l/100km.
The Volvo XC90 hybrid test car averaged less than 6l/100km.
Image: Supplied

Standing out in the competitive luxury car class is hard. Volvo’s unique selling point has always centred on passenger safety and of late its hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) technology.

The good news for those who do most of their driving in urban conditions is the XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD on test is a petrol-electric hybrid able to run on electric power alone.

The current XC90 model is in run-out phase. Now surrounded by newer oppositions, and with an electric version imminent, perhaps it’s best to review the vintage on test as a bargain buy, if not a future classic. The XC90 still has a few best bits to highlight. It’s one of the better-looking SUVs thanks to strong flanks and a bluff face made prettier by chrome in the grille and headlights with “Thor’s hammer” daytime running lights. 

It is tested here in range-topping Ultimate Dark trim equipped with the best of Volvo safety and luxury systems. It would be fair to say the XC90 is now behind the curve in modern technology expectations, as attested to by the colourful but small and uncurved main display screens. But the innovative Google Automotive Services with a voice-activated artificial assistant remains one the best in the business in in-car information hubs.

The fit and finish of the cabin is high grade and features include Bluetooth connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, a hands-free tailgate opening and a crisp sounding Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Space is excellent in the cabin, which accommodates seven passengers, and the boot is cavernous, especially with the rear seats folded.

Comfort and practicality are priorities in this middle-class SUV. 

The cabin is showing its age a little in styling but the comfort is beyond reproach.
The cabin is showing its age a little in styling but the comfort is beyond reproach.
Image: Supplied

Volvo’s most powerful 2.0l engine spliced with a turbo and supercharger does duty here. The supercharger enhances the rush of air into the cylinders during the inlet strokes while the turbocharger helps with rapid expulsion of the exhaust gasses. Volvo marries an electric motor to the mix to allow pure electric propulsion of up to 50km at driving speeds up to 140km/h.

Total system output is 340kW and 709Nm distributed via a permanent all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Volvo claims 1.8l/100km, which looks ambitious but perhaps possible if you live, work and play within a 50km radius. A home wall-charger would assist in this regard as seen through my real-world test.

Daily use of the office wallbox charger and driving on average 80km a day returned 5.8l/100km, which is nowhere near the claimed figure but also not bad. You can drive the XC90 fast and hard and the four-wheel drive system is capable of holding the car sturdy for moderately enthusiastic cornering, but like all modern Volvos performance is limited to 180km/h.

Most enjoyable is the comfy drive everywhere, including on bumps, and a general air of quietness in operation. The XC90 has the credibility, space and safety systems that remain assets for many, but the R1.8m asking price might be a bit high in the face of fresher seven-seat rivals.

These include the Audi Q7 45TDI quattro S, Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e Dynamic HSE and Jeep Grand Cherokee L 3.6 4x4 Summit Reserve. The latter pair adds off-road prowess to the recipe but the XC90 remains a compelling mix of looks, practicality and frugality.

Savings of up to R500,000 can be had if buying down the XC90 range where there is less style and tech, but with a full suite of Volvo safety systems and usability. 

The Volvo XC90 hybrid has large-family practicality with space for seven passengers.
The Volvo XC90 hybrid has large-family practicality with space for seven passengers.
Image: Phuti Mpyane

Tech specs:

POWERTRAIN

Type: Four-cylinder turbo and supercharged petrol engine, electric motor

Capacity: 2.0l

Power: 340kW

Torque: 709Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Eight-speed automatic

DRIVETRAIN

Type: All-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: 180km/h

0-100km/h: 5.3 sec (claimed)

Fuel consumption: 1.8l/100km (claimed), 5.8l/100km (tested)

Emissions: 49g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

Electronic stability control, ABS brakes, seven airbags, lane keeping assist, blind spot warning, head up display, tyre pressure sensor, electric tailgate, hill descent control, electric windows, LED daytime running lights, directional turning headlights, navigation, parking camera, keyless access, adaptive cruise control, infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB, climate control, panoramic sunroof, auto on/off lights, auto wipers, high beam assist, electric front seats

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Five years/100,000km

Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km

Price: R1,808,000

Lease: R40,085 a month

*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD Ultimate Dark

WE LIKE: Space, refinement, fuel economy

WE DISLIKE: Interior styling is ageing a little

Verdict: A compelling premium SUV with low thirst

Motor News star rating

Design ****

Performance *****

Economy *****

Ride *****

Handling ****

Safety *****

Value For Money ****

Overall ****

The competition

* Audi Q7 45TDI quattro S line Competition, 183kW/600Nm — R1,665,000

* Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e Dynamic HSE, 227kW/540Nm — R1,801,500

* BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport, 280kW/520Nm — R1,799,476

* Jeep Grand Cherokee L 3.6 4x4 Summit Reserve, 210kW/344Nm — R1,806,900

* Porsche Cayenne, 260kW/500Nm — R1,848,000

MORE:

Plug-in hybrid cars are 350% thirstier than claimed: European Commission

It may not come as a big surprise, but your car is thirstier and more polluting than advertised.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Carmakers admit electric vehicles aren’t the solution for everybody

As more electric vehicles (EVs) are being launched in South Africa, global sales of battery-powered cars have slowed, including in markets where they ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Volvo says farewell to diesel engines

The last diesel car off the production line is an XC90 luxury SUV headed for a museum
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW: Volvo XC90 hybrid is a fuel-sipping family SUV Reviews
  2. Renault Symbioz is a new SUV positioned above the Captur New Models
  3. Ferrari unveils 12Cilindri with roaring V12 and 340km/h top speed New Models
  4. Verstappen commits to Red Bull, but ‘never say never’ Motorsport
  5. The six cheapest SUV crossovers you can buy in SA today Motoring

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...