Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Kia Seltos

20 May 2024 - 15:02 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the recently updated Kia Seltos.

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Urban Cruiser

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Toyota Urban Cruiser.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Suzuki Eeco Camper Van

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the new Suzuki Eeco Camper Van.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Range Rover Sport

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests a diesel-powered Range Rover Sport.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why Suzuki is gaining traction in the used car market Features
  2. REVIEW | Why the Honda CR-V is difficult to justify for the money Motoring
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Kia Seltos Reviews
  4. Audi and SAIC to develop China-specific EV platform news
  5. New Mini John Cooper Works to race at 24 Hours of Nürburgring Motorsport

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections