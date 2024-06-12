Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 GWM Tank 300

12 June 2024 - 09:17 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the rugged GWM Tank 300. 

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Audi Q2 Urban Edition

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the Audi Q2 Urban Edition.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Ford Territory

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the spacious new Ford Territory.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New MINI Cooper five-door offers added practicality New Models
  2. Willow Springs Raceway could be yours for about R41m Motorsport
  3. Your ultimate guide to South Africa's best mid-sized premium SUVs Features
  4. South Africa’s armoured cars show off their muscle at Securex 2024 news
  5. Why this year's Le Mans 24 Hours promises to be a thriller Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...