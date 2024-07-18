The panoramic sunroof remains shut for the most part — which might change as temperatures get warmer.
Not once have I made use of the Parking Aid Plus semi-autonomous assistant, preferring to rely on my own abilities instead, but that will be put to the test before parting ways. Getting into the swanky leather on faux suede sports seats, the Audi imparts a secure feel, reinforced by the thunk of its heavyset doors.
These endearing features are a reminder why some buyers feel the need to fork out extra for a premium German brand.
The substance in this case continues to run beyond the allure of the badge.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | 2024 Audi Q3 35 TFSI S-Tronic (Black Edition)
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 5,600km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 7,000km
PRAISES: Feels like a premium German car should.
GRIPES: No electronically-folding mirrors or navigation at this price point?
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 8.6l/100km
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Q3 shows Audi hasn't cut corners on interior quality
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The concept of luxury motoring and associated virtue of premium build quality has changed over the past while. It used to be that lashings of leather, extravagant materials including wood and a gluttony of buttons were hallmarks of an upmarket vehicle.
Nowadays, even the most opulent of steeds take a simpler, pared-back approach: more screens than a Hi-Fi Corp branch, fewer physical buttons and materials that usually purport to be recyclable or trace their origins to repurposed waste. Yes, there are upsides to the idea of a more sustainable, circular motoring economy.
But in the process, many buyers of new cars might concede to missing certain hallmarks that were non-negotiable with certain brands, where fit, finish and the overall impression of substance were concerned.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Cost-cutting under the guise of a cleaner, lighter, more user-friendly ambience has been known to happen.
Compare a Volkswagen Golf 8 to a Golf 7 if you need proof. Aside from using cabin materials that are clearly less refined, with laminated interfaces and capacitive surfaces, they skimped in areas which you might not have expected.
For example, a single fold-out bonnet strut replaced the sturdy gas shocks of old. Not many people open the bonnet these days, but still, it is the little things that separate good products from great.
Image: Supplied
It seems the cousins at Audi have managed to stave off such pressures to dilute the mix — for now. The Q3 we are running as a three-month long-termer is proof of that, with its cabin that exudes a sense of sturdiness and weighty substance. Any section of the interior you care to run your hand over reveals a consistency in quality. The main fascia and upper areas of the door panels are soft touch squish, while even sections you are not often likely to make contact with are finished in smoothly-textured plastics.
Then we have the physical switchgear operation. Each rotary dial and button clicks with precision, offering a satisfying, tactile feel that no capacitive surfaced alternative can beat.
These little details are why Audi was often regarded as the best in the business from an interior build quality perspective. Much to be said about overall cabin design, too, with a crisp angularity that remains modern five years after the car was initially launched.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Small things such as the interior door release fixtures (that look like an upside-down hockey stick) prove they did not go for generic parts bin elements, but there are gripes we need to share. The MMI system, with its high-definition central touchscreen works well, but in 2024 the omission of standard navigation is ridiculous.
Especially considering that our test vehicle, the high-grade Black Edition, is the most expensive in the line-up.
While we are complaining, it seems as though Audi forgot to include one of the most basic items: electronically-folding side mirrors. Quite annoying, especially when parking in tight areas. We are revelling in many of the other trappings of the Black Edition specification. The heated seats have been earning their money during this frigid winter. We have come to appreciate the electronically-opening (and closing) tailgate on grocery forays.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Audi Q3 35 TFSI Black Edition joins our fleet
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Audi Q3 sips on freeway, chugs in town
LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | What's it like to live with a Suzuki Jimny five-door?
