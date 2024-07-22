Another month, a new life, a fresh long-term test car to keep my keyboard clacking.
Not soon after the Jimny five-door went back to Suzuki in June, Ford called me and asked if I would be interested in commandeering a Territory 1.8 Titanium for a couple of months. Facing an imminent relocation to the Mother City, I jumped at the opportunity (I knew the SUV's roomy cabin would prove useful) and duly took delivery on July 1.
Since then it spent most of its time parked inside various Airbnbs (filled to the brim with boxes of possessions and other random detritus that didn't make it aboard the moving truck), as I tied up some loose ends before finally departing Johannesburg on July 13.
Now in case you are not all that au fait with the Territory, it was launched locally in May this year to fly the Ford flag in the hotly contested C-segment. And when I say hot, I mean sizzling as the competition here includes players such as the Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and VW Tiguan. And if things weren't steamy enough you still have to factor in the likes of China's Haval H6, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro and Jaecoo J7.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Territory Titanium joins our fleet
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Image: Thomas Falkiner
So how does the Ford stand up to the heat? First impressions are good with the Territory being quite a dapper thing to look at. Though it will never go down as a design classic, there is no arguing that in 2024 it's large chrome mesh radiator grille and squinty light clusters imbue it with a fair amount of aggression. While it might be aimed at soccer moms dispatching with daily school runs, us red-blooded males need not cover our faces in shame when stopped at the traffic lights. Other neat details include chrome window trim, a sculpted roof spoiler, heavily contoured doors, LED tallight clusters and, in flagship Titanium specification, a set of chunky 19-inch alloy wheels that fill the arches nicely.
Perceived build quality appears decent too. Assembled in Nanchang, China as a product of the Blue Ovals' joint venture with Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), my 'Crystal Pearl White' Territory boasts a smooth, even paint finish with panel gaps/shut lines that can rival its Korean and Japanese competitors. It might be early days but at this stage I'd argue the Territory is a better built product than the marque's Romanian-sourced Puma. I had the latter on test in March and the level of orange-peel effect on its paint was alarming.
But how does it drive? I hear you ask. Well seeing as though most of my seat time has been limited to quick dashes to and from the shops and office, I decided to let my partner share her opinion on the matter. Especially since she drove it from Johannesburg down to Cape Town (I was in my Mazda MX-5). Also, something different and a female perspective.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
First and foremost she was impressed with the Territory's 1.8l four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine tuned to deliver 138kW and a useful 318Nm of torque. The latter is produced between 1,750 and 3,000rpm, which makes getting up to speed an effortless affair.
“This is the first time I have ever driven a car with a turbocharger and I've got to say it made me feel a lot safer on the open the road knowing that I had that extra boost of power to help me overtake trucks or accelerate out of a potentially dangerous situation.”
Standard across the Territory line-up, this motor is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It's operated by a simple rotary dial mounted on the centre console.
“It's also the first time I've driven an automatic — all the cars I've ever owned have been manual. It took a bit of time to get used to it — I kept on reaching for a gear lever with my left hand — but once I had acclimatised I quite enjoyed it. Not having to bother with changing gears meant I could concentrate more on the road ahead. And those trucks!”
She was complimentary about the cabin too, especially in terms of its comfort and tech.
“1,300km is a long way to travel. It's probably the lengthiest road trip I have ever been on, yet I experienced zero aches or pains en route. Also, I thought I would feel a bit lost sitting inside the cabin but the electronically adjustable driver's seat and manually adjustable steering wheel makes it easy to get comfy behind the wheel, even for a small girl like me.
“What features do I like? Highlights for me include the large volume dial on the centre console, wireless charging, automatic high-beam assist — that's really cool when driving near dawn and at night — and the lane-keeping aid. The latter doesn't just make long distance driving safer; I feel it also helped me place the car better out on the road. Also, I wish I'd noticed the moonroof blind earlier — I would have liked it open in the Karoo.
Image: Supplied
“Criticisms? I find the amount of buttons scattered everywhere quite confusing. After all that distance travelled I still don't know what half the buttons on the steering wheel do. That touchscreen infotainment system might look great and I love the fact that it offers Apple CarPlay but having to take a hand off the steering wheel and my eyes off the road to navigate its menu functions is distracting. But I suppose that’s because I’m not used to it.
“My takeaway from the trip is the Territory is a safe, comfortable and easy to drive SUV.”
So there you have it. Some thoughts and feedback from a non-car person whose previous automotive exploits have been limited to a Mazda 323, Hyundai Getz and Volkswagen Up!
I'll share my views of life with the Ford Territory in due course as I settle into my new life down here in the Western Cape. Until then, I need to find a place to live (and park).
Image: Thomas Falkiner
2024 Ford Territory 1.8 Titanium | Update 1
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 5,654km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 7,761km
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 8.41/100km
PRICE AS TESTED: R721,000
PRAISES: Good looking, comfortable and easy to drive — even to total SUV newbies.
GRIPES: Touchscreen infotainment system seems a tad distracting at times.
