REVIEW | Why the Volvo EX30 is a shockingly frustrating piece of kit

No instrument cluster or head-up display. You must divert your gaze to the central screen, away from the road, to keep tabs on basic information such as driving speed. Then there are the endless punitive chimes, bongs and vibrations the car uses to berate what it perceives to be driver distraction.
“This is not a car for people with anxiety,” commented one motor-noting colleague.
By the way, that infotainment system has also been known to bomb out. The EX30 was subjected to a global recall.
We asked its local handlers about the specifics:
“Volvo Cars’ internal investigations identified a potential issue on EX30 cars, which can result in a test screen being displayed on the centre display screen instead of the intended driver information and infotainment,” said the company.
“Volvo Cars carried out an over-the-air update to the Display Head Unit software; 289 cars were recalled in South Africa in total, of those 23 customers' cars were affected.
“As a precautionary measure all South African cars were updated. Volvo Car South Africa contacted the owners of all affected cars directly to advise them of the upcoming over-the-air software update. No other Volvo models were affected.”
There are other aspects that are not Volvo-like. The interior materials feel cheap. Its seats are uncomfortable and hard — not those cushy, ensconcing chairs Volvo is famous for. Our car had a huge sealed panoramic roof, tinted but seemingly without any physical shading capabilities, which often meant stepping into a hot car.
The EX30 is speedy, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.6 seconds in the range-topping Plus Twin Motor Performance model (R1,055,900), but is the average buyer considering the baby electric Volvo for its sprinting abilities?
Pricing for the base model, the Core Single Motor, is upwards of R791,900 (quoted range of 344km). That places it among the most affordable electric options in the country.
If it were my money, the less expensive GWM Ora 03 300 Super Luxury (R686,950; quoted range of 310km) stands out as a better prospect. Not only does it look friendlier and cost less — it also has a more conventional interface and better interior appointments.
“But it’s Chinese,” I hear you say. Yeah, well, can you remember who owns Volvo?
REVIEW | Why the Volvo EX30 is a shockingly frustrating piece of kit
Image: Supplied
It has been fascinating to observe the electric vehicle (EV) story in Mzansi over the past decade or so.
Some of my more seasoned colleagues have reference points that extend as far back as the promising but ultimately unsuccessful Joule of 2008 — the nation's own example of the breed.
My first taste of EV sensations came in 2013 when BMW brought over its Mini E and Active E trial cars for a demonstration. They were based on the R56 and E82 model designations of the era.
Functional specimens but with packaging compromises and other aspects still to be fully smoothed out, they represented a compelling look at a silent, cleaner motoring future.
These early prototypes were fun to drive, even with expected weight gains: torque-steering around George traffic circles in the front-wheel drive Mini E stands out as a highlight. It was easy to get hooked on the instantly responsive acceleration.
Later that year Nissan’s Leaf became the first production series electric car to go on sale in South Africa. Two years later BMW started sales of its first zero-emissions contribution, the i3.
Going back to what critics were saying at the time, electric cars were regarded as niche, novelty products. The technology was interesting but the drawbacks were glaring, including limited range and concerns about charging infrastructure.
For the most part those reservations have been addressed. In the past seven years the EV floodgates have opened. There are products with seriously impressive full-battery ranges and the national charging network is well-established. You could — with planning — drive an EV from Johannesburg to Cape Town or Durban.
We have done so at this publication in cars such as the Jaguar I-Pace. Two years ago we also ran the phenomenal Audi RS E-Tron GT as a long-term test unit, putting it through an assortment of punishing tasks, from Gerotek sprints to cross-provincial travel.
We do not need convincing about the merits of electrification. Nor are we oblivious to the downsides and counterarguments.
Technology is getting better and will continue to do so. Electric cars are also getting more affordable, though perhaps not yet at pricing that would see one consider one instead of a mainstream B-segment hatchback.
Image: Supplied
Recently a product passed through my hands that left me feeling disdain. It had more to do with the basic execution of things rather than the competence of the nuts, bolts and volts under the skin.
For a smooth transition and to warm customers to the prospect of owning an electric car one would think a user-friendly stance would be job number one.
With the EX30, Volvo might have created the most frustrating electric offering one can buy today.
Yes, the car lays claim to a number of plaudits. It holds the title of 2024 World Urban Car. In June, Volvo South Africa said the car achieved a 30.8% share of the local all-electric vehicle market over the first four months of the year.
But a few days living with the model revealed certain quirks that were difficult to forget.
Maybe they were trying to be too progressive too quickly. From the moment you open the driver’s door, the cold EX30 reveals an environment at odds with the warm, inviting cabins we have come to associate with the marque.
Even the key is a bleak affair. A plain, black plastic block relying on wireless connectivity to automatically lock and unlock. That should be fun when your battery dies.
Also, not ideal in a market such as ours where we like to triple-check our doors are locked after parking. Sure, a lot of cars have keyless entry in 2024, but in this case there is no button on the fob as a backup.
There is no on-off button in the vehicle either. You exit, close the door (with the main screen and audio system still going), hoping it switches off and locks itself as it ought to.
Ergonomically, the EX30 is a mess. They moved basic switchgear such as the electric window buttons away from the door, onto the centre armrest instead.
Before setting off, you would want to make sure your side mirrors are correctly adjusted.
Can you guess where those controls are placed? Beneath layers of menus in the infotainment system, is the correct answer. You engage the set-up and then have to use the directional keys on the steering wheel to make adjustments. Unnecessarily complicated. Actions such as opening the cubby are also done via the infotainment screen. I have no idea why.
Image: Supplied
No instrument cluster or head-up display. You must divert your gaze to the central screen, away from the road, to keep tabs on basic information such as driving speed. Then there are the endless punitive chimes, bongs and vibrations the car uses to berate what it perceives to be driver distraction.
“This is not a car for people with anxiety,” commented one motor-noting colleague.
By the way, that infotainment system has also been known to bomb out. The EX30 was subjected to a global recall.
We asked its local handlers about the specifics:
“Volvo Cars’ internal investigations identified a potential issue on EX30 cars, which can result in a test screen being displayed on the centre display screen instead of the intended driver information and infotainment,” said the company.
“Volvo Cars carried out an over-the-air update to the Display Head Unit software; 289 cars were recalled in South Africa in total, of those 23 customers' cars were affected.
“As a precautionary measure all South African cars were updated. Volvo Car South Africa contacted the owners of all affected cars directly to advise them of the upcoming over-the-air software update. No other Volvo models were affected.”
There are other aspects that are not Volvo-like. The interior materials feel cheap. Its seats are uncomfortable and hard — not those cushy, ensconcing chairs Volvo is famous for. Our car had a huge sealed panoramic roof, tinted but seemingly without any physical shading capabilities, which often meant stepping into a hot car.
The EX30 is speedy, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.6 seconds in the range-topping Plus Twin Motor Performance model (R1,055,900), but is the average buyer considering the baby electric Volvo for its sprinting abilities?
Pricing for the base model, the Core Single Motor, is upwards of R791,900 (quoted range of 344km). That places it among the most affordable electric options in the country.
If it were my money, the less expensive GWM Ora 03 300 Super Luxury (R686,950; quoted range of 310km) stands out as a better prospect. Not only does it look friendlier and cost less — it also has a more conventional interface and better interior appointments.
“But it’s Chinese,” I hear you say. Yeah, well, can you remember who owns Volvo?
MORE:
REVIEW | Faster, lighter BMW R 1300 GS remains a winning all-rounder
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Territory Titanium joins our fleet
REVIEW | Why the LDV T60 Max Luxe 4WD is a tough sell
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos