Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Volvo EX30

24 July 2024 - 08:59 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the all-electric Volvo EX30. 

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Ford Transit Custom

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the capable new Ford Transit Custom.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Ineos Grenadier

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the rugged Ineos Grenadier.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Jaecoo J7

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he test drives the stylish new Jaecoo J7.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferrari extends cryptocurrency payment to Europe after US launch news
  2. Porsche bids to restore production, boost margins after weak first half news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Volvo EX30 Reviews
  4. Hijacking is on the rise: we’ve got expert tips to protect your wheels Lifestyle
  5. Aston Martin's Q2 profit beats market view on special model sales news

Latest Videos

'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...
'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...