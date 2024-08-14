Ride quality is another grey area. It is rare to steer down a stretch of ill-maintained asphalt in Cape Town, but on the off chance I do the Territory feels a tad too choppy for its own good; a characteristic I am putting down to the large ten-spoke 19" alloy wheels shod with relatively low-profile 235/50 tyres — a feature unique to the flagship Titanium model I have on test. Lesser models get 18" wheels wearing slightly plumper 235/55 tyres and I would be interested to see if this footwear makes a difference.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | How does our Ford Territory deal with the daily grind?
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Over the past few weeks the Ford Territory Titanium and I have been getting better acquainted. With my Mazda MX-5 hiding out in the Karoo until I find a suitable place to rent, this roomy mid-sized SUV has served as my main transportation to work and back: a roughly 14km trek from Edgemead in Cape Town's northern suburbs to the high-rise Arena Holdings office in the CBD on the corner of Bree and Strand streets.
On paper, 14km doesn't sound much of a big deal. Especially for somebody who has been living in Johannesburg for the past 30 years and is used to relatively free-flowing traffic. In the Mother City, however, this distance is not to be underestimated. On average it takes me about 40 minutes but there have been days when I've spent well over an hour in tailback hell thanks to accidents and flooding (the rains of late have been big).
Though frustrating at times, the Territory's easy-going demeanour makes this staccatoed start to the work day a bit more bearable. The cabin is a definite highlight and Ford/Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) has done well to engineer it to be so silent: road, wind and engine noise levels are all tuned impressively low for a vehicle in the C-segment. This is good as it distances you from the madness of the outside world and helps keep your stress levels in check for longer. The seats are another plus.
Sculpted for decent lateral support, the leather upholstered driver's chair is comfortable and features 10-way electric adjustment. You can even play with the lumbar setting, which is a real plus if, like me, you suffer from a niggly lower back. Complemented by a leather multifunction steering wheel that adjusts for rake and reach, it is easy to find your ideal seating position in the Territory. When you do you're rewarded with a large and in charge view of the road ahead; which is most welcome in Cape Town city traffic.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Measuring 4,625mm in length and 1,934mm in width, this family-sized Ford lays claim to a fairly large footprint. Despite this, I have found it easy to thread through the Mother City malaise thanks to a generously sized glasshouse that allows fine all round visibility. Sure, it might not be as easy to place as my last long-termer, the Suzuki Jimny five-door, but for what it is and whom it is intended, the Territory is a user-friendly instrument.
Unlike the Suzuki, it also comes with a selection of active driver aids for safer urban driving. Chief of these include mirror-mounted blind spot monitoring lights that blink if there's another vehicle lurking unseen in the lane beside you, and Ford's collision mitigation system that, via some snazzy camera tech, will automatically apply the brakes if it detects a wayward car and/or pedestrian suddenly move out in front of you.
Street parking is a way of life in Cape Town and helping out in this regard is a full colour (albeit rather low-res) reverse camera with dynamic guidance lines and a set of front parking sensors. A 360º “bird's-eye-view” camera would have been a nice extra to have but again, you don't miss it all that much thanks to the Ford's placeable proportions.
On the move, the new to our market 1.8l four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine is a willing dance partner; one that requires not many revs to build momentum.
Image: Supplied
While maximum power (138kW) is made at 5,200rpm, this unit's full complement of torque (318Nm) is available between 1,750rpm and 3,000rpm. Smooth and quiet in operation, it's a motor befitting of the Territory's relaxed manner with enough tractability to zip through gaps in the traffic with ease.
It seems thirsty though, especially in stop start conditions. Even with the engine mode set to Eco (your other choices are Normal, Sport and Mountain) and my right foot tuned to be as smooth as possible, I am holding steady at 8.7l/100km. For some context, and in similar driving conditions, my long-term Ford Ranger XLT 2.0 SiT double cab sipped 7.4l/100km.
While we're on the subject of nitpicks, I feel Ford's engineers could have better finessed the calibration of the Territory's stop-start system; the electric handbrake releasing a split second too early when the engine fires back up. Though this isn't a problem on a level road, inclines will see the SUV roll back a bit before torque is reinstated to the front axle.
Image: Supplied
