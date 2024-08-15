On the upkeep front, the Q3 benefits from a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan. Earlier this year Audi announced its maintenance plan offering could be extended by up to 15 years and 300,000km.
We got a quote from an Audi dealership for this maximum extension to the year 2039 and 300,000km: R253,000 is the cost.
Part of the Black Edition styling repertoire includes a set of 19" wheels shod with 235/50/19 tyres. Our car was fitted with Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV tyres from the factory. We received a quotation of R3,440 per unit of the tyre. There are less and more expensive brands of tyres to consider.
Insurance is going to differ among people. I sought quotations based on my situation: 31 years of age, having had a driver’s licence since 2011, an insurance history over seven years and no claims in the past three years. The vehicle is parked overnight in an access-controlled complex, in my area, west of Johannesburg. The cheapest quote was R1,798 (King Price; R6,500 excess) and the most expensive was R3,324 (Nedbank Insurance; R5,000 excess).
Recent reductions in the price of fuel have offered some respite to motorists. At the inland price per litre for 95 unleaded (R23.11), it costs about R1,340 to fill the 58l tank.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | 2024 Audi Q3 35 TFSI S-Tronic (Black Edition)
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 5,600km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 7,500km
PRAISES: Black Edition equipment highlights are useful — particularly heated seats and electrically operated tailgate.
GRIPES: Big discounts make you wonder if Audi missed the mark on initial pricing.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 8.4l/100km
LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Taking stock of our Audi Q3’s running costs
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Hitting the 10-year milestone at this company got me thinking about the long-term test cars that passed through our parking basement over the past decade.
The list is varied and lengthy, from playful sports cars such as the Mazda MX-5 to a snarling Ford Mustang CS my colleague Thomas Falkiner got intimate with last year, plus popular steeds such as the Toyota Hilux and sensible compacts such as Suzuki’s Baleno.
We also took custodianship of the Audi RS E-Tron GT for a season, with its lightning-fast acceleration that left prolonged neck spasms and smiles.
If you think about it, motoring journalists are long-distance drivers with slightly above-average vocabularies. We are literally always behind the wheel. Beyond the usual cycles of weekly vehicles that go through an automotive publication, extended testers provide interesting insights one might not get during the usual short period.
Ergonomic quirks, real-world fuel consumption, exposure to the after sales experience and more — culminating in reports that prospective buyers would find useful. We try to be as comprehensive as possible.
One of the most thorough undertakings that comes to mind was a year-long stint with a 2019 Volkswagen Golf 7 1.4 TSI, during which we clocked up 30,000km, two services and one ruptured alloy wheel — which wasn’t the car’s fault.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The duration a car is placed with the publication depends on the carmaker’s prerogative. Audi proffered its Q3 Black Edition for a three-month evaluation. Arriving in my parking bay at the start of June, the premium German compact SUV is set to return to its owners early in September.
We’ve remarked positively on its solid build and sturdiness when dirt roads are on the agenda, testing its 183mm ground clearance in the previous update. Feelings about the fuel economy are mixed: good on the open road, thirsty around town. This month we decided to take a closer look at some of the numbers a potential shopper might crunch before signing on the dotted line.
First up is the big one: sticker price. The standard, listed price of the Q3 35 TFSI Black Edition is R868,050. There is not much to specify in options because it is just about fully loaded — with amenities such as a panoramic roof, heated seats and an electrically opening tailgate included. You could go for one of the less expensive, lower grade Q3 versions if such niceties do not appeal to you.
Financing R868,050 over 54 months, with a 10% deposit at the prime interest rate of 11.75% gives you a monthly instalment of R20,774. Not an insignificant sum of money.
It helps to see what the market has to offer before you buy, however. On a popular listings website we found a 2024 Q3 35 TFSI Black Edition like our car but in red, with 3,694km on the odometer for sale at an Audi dealership for R749,000.
Another example from an Audi dealership was a 2024 car in blue, marketed as a new unit with no mileage, for R801,437. We called them and asked the salesperson about the substantial discount. He confirmed that a surplus of units in circulation prompted the special offer. There were a number of other discounted new Black Edition examples to be seen.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
On the upkeep front, the Q3 benefits from a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan. Earlier this year Audi announced its maintenance plan offering could be extended by up to 15 years and 300,000km.
We got a quote from an Audi dealership for this maximum extension to the year 2039 and 300,000km: R253,000 is the cost.
Part of the Black Edition styling repertoire includes a set of 19" wheels shod with 235/50/19 tyres. Our car was fitted with Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV tyres from the factory. We received a quotation of R3,440 per unit of the tyre. There are less and more expensive brands of tyres to consider.
Insurance is going to differ among people. I sought quotations based on my situation: 31 years of age, having had a driver’s licence since 2011, an insurance history over seven years and no claims in the past three years. The vehicle is parked overnight in an access-controlled complex, in my area, west of Johannesburg. The cheapest quote was R1,798 (King Price; R6,500 excess) and the most expensive was R3,324 (Nedbank Insurance; R5,000 excess).
Recent reductions in the price of fuel have offered some respite to motorists. At the inland price per litre for 95 unleaded (R23.11), it costs about R1,340 to fill the 58l tank.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | 2024 Audi Q3 35 TFSI S-Tronic (Black Edition)
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 5,600km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 7,500km
PRAISES: Black Edition equipment highlights are useful — particularly heated seats and electrically operated tailgate.
GRIPES: Big discounts make you wonder if Audi missed the mark on initial pricing.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 8.4l/100km
MORE:
LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Audi Q3 gets its shoes dirty
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Q3 shows Audi hasn't cut corners on interior quality
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Audi Q3 sips on freeway, chugs in town
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Audi Q3 35 TFSI Black Edition joins our fleet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos