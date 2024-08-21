But the substance and feeling of quality the Kia imparts should be enough to ensure you do not feel short-changed.
REVIEW | Kia Picanto is still a star but buyers can get more for their money
Image: Supplied
Though certain automotive trends are changing, economical compact cars will never go out of fashion.
There will always be a need for cost-conscious motoring, embodying clever packaging, low running costs and a cheerful persona.
Some contenders in this A-segment are better than others. One of the cars we have rated highly in this arena was the now discontinued Volkswagen Up.
It never achieved the sales volumes of its sibling, the locally-made Polo Vivo, but offered an excellent blueprint of what a competent city-slicker ought to be.
The German tot felt durable, offered a sure-footed drive, a thoughtful cabin layout and charming aesthetics. I put my money where my mouth is and bought an example of the Up — a 2017 five-door model, which never set a foot wrong.
Testing the updated Kia Picanto last week reminded me in certain ways of the Up and how, in its absence on the market, this South Korean could be the best A-segment option out there.
To be fair, the Picanto has always been a decent pick. This year the nameplate celebrates 20 years of existence in South Africa.
Image: Supplied
This latest version has come a long way since the original model of 2004 but in growing up it has not lost the essence of what made the forebear so popular.
The first Picanto was one of the cars that helped put Kia on the map — 100,000 units were sold over the past 20 years.
Earlier this year Kia launched the updated version of the third-generation model. There are obvious stylistic tweaks, with front and rear executions that are now in-line with the rest of the modern Kia range. It looks more purposeful, eschewing the doe-eyed look of before.
While the cabin remains largely the same, we were reminded of how praiseworthy the tactile quality and overall fit of the Picanto is. This feels like a product that would last long after the warranty has expired.
Speaking of which, the Picanto benefits from Kia’s usual five-year/unlimited mileage offering, plus a two-year/30,000km service plan.
Pricing kicks off at R260,995 for the basic 1.0 LX manual and tops out at R325,995 for the 1.2 EX+ automatic.
It would be remiss of us to ignore that, for similar money, buyers could have compact crossover and SUV options from Chinese and Japanese firms. You could even get into larger hatchbacks such as the Suzuki Swift and Volkswagen Polo Vivo for Picanto prices.
Image: Supplied
But the substance and feeling of quality the Kia imparts should be enough to ensure you do not feel short-changed.
It was refreshing to test the base version of a model line for a change. Our 1.0 LX test unit is standard with an 8" infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a reverse camera, steering-mounted audio controls and leather upholstery for the steering wheel rim.
The seats are of a seemingly hard-wearing cloth. You get the basics — from air conditioning to electric windows, Bluetooth and a USB port.
Sounds sparse but I found myself wondering; is there anything else a person needs for comfortable A-to-B transport, no more or less?
Dual front airbags and anti-lock brakes are standard, but disappointingly, no electronic stability control. That is difficult to overlook, considering the price.
Power comes from a proven 1.0l three-cylinder petrol engine (49kW/95Nm). Seems paltry, but remember the Kia weighs just 957kg.
As such, the Picanto is a car you can drive spiritedly — without breaking speed limits or exceeding the threshold of sense. Its five-speed manual offers light, direct shifts, while the front-wheel drive chassis feels kart-like in how nimble it is.
Without even trying we achieved an average fuel consumption figure of 5.8l/100km for the week.
