Reviews

REVIEW | Why the Toyota GR Supra is a value-for-money sports car

05 September 2024 - 10:07
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The straight-six turbocharged petrol engine has been tweaked from 250kW to 285kW in output.
Image: Denis Droppa

I have a soft spot for the Toyota GR Supra for its ability to provide real sports car thrills at not too silly money, and any petrolhead with a R1.5m hole burning in their pocket could do worse than spend it on this racy, rear-wheel drive machine. It’s a sports car that hits the right balance of relative affordability, superb handling and enough power to grab your attention.

We tested the Toyota GR Supra shortly after it was launched in 2019 and it recently came our way again packing a little more power.

The 3l straight-six turbocharged petrol engine has been tweaked from 250kW to 285kW in output with torque staying the same at 500Nm as part of a model update that included the introduction of a manual variant.

The two-seat coupé had been available exclusively as an eight-speed automatic since its local introduction five years ago and the two-pedal model — on test here — remains on sale at R1,530,800 alongside the new six-speed manual for R1,494,800.

With so many fire-spitting sports cars boasting 400kW-plus power outputs, the Supra’s 285kW might seem tame in comparison but there’s enough venom under the bonnet to keep things interesting, especially given the power is dispatched solely to the rear wheels. Get too frisky with the throttle out of a tight corner and the tail gets playful, which makes the stability control a useful safety net if you don’t have Travis Pastrana’s drifting skills.

The GR Supra is a treat to drive along a twisty road and always feels alive, with exceptional grip and handling. As part of the recent update, the GR Supra has retuned suspension with more rigid vulcanised rubber in the front and rear antiroll bar bushes, with retuned electric power steering. It makes the car feel solid and “together” and the sharp steering is lively. It’s a car that dances through turns and heavily bolstered bucket seats with grippy perforated Alcantara keep you fixed in place.

The car adopts a more intense driving characteristic with the engine, transmission and suspension set to Sport mode, which can be personalised with, for example, softer suspension with a quicker throttle.

Bucket seats have grippy perforated Alcantara.
Image: Denis Droppa

The car’s asymmetrical tyre set-up sees the driven rear wheels fitted with wider 19” tyres than the fronts. The Michelin Pilot Super Sports are grippy but there’s enough power to get the 275mm rears lit up in a cloud of smoke, which happened when we disabled the traction control to see if it would improve the 0-100km/h sprint during our high-performance runs at the Gerotek test track. It didn’t. The car produced its quickest time of 4.57 seconds with the launch control engaged, which eliminates wheelspin. Despite the 35kW power gain, the 0-100 time is the same as we achieved in the previous model.

A snarling supercar it isn’t, but there’s seldom a chance to experience high-horsepower beasts at near their full capability on public roads. The GR Supra is real-world fast and more than gutsy enough to be exciting, while the 3l straight-six provides a hearty roar.

The test car slurped more than 14l/100km when driven like it was in a Fast & Furious movie, but reduced to a respectably frugal 8.5l in normal driving.

The ride is firm without being uncomfortably jarring and the GR Supra can be used as a daily driver.

In practicality the two-seater has a reasonably sized, 290l boot, and with no bulkhead between the cabin and cargo bay, you can reach back for smaller luggage instead of opening the boot.

Aside from its digital instrument panel and infotainment screen, the cabin retains an analogue feel with several physical buttons, including a BMW-like control knob between the seats. Standard items in the well-kitted package include a head-up display, active cruise control and electrically adjustable seats with heating.

The GR Supra is a treat to drive along a twisty road and always feels alive.
Image: Denis Droppa

The quirkily styled GR Supra is not a classic beauty and the front end may look too bulbous for some tastes, but it’s a car that doesn’t get lost in the scenery and stands out with distinctive features such as a double-bubble roof and prominent duck tail.

The Toyota GR Supra is a niche car that sells at a trickle, partly because its badge doesn’t have an exotic cachet. People mostly associate Toyotas with reliable runabouts and hard-working bakkies, not sports cars, something the Gazoo Racing division is aiming to change. For those who can look past its bread and butter badge, the GR Supra is a thrilling ride at the price.

Tech Specs

Engine

  • Type: Turbocharged six-cylinder
  • Capacity: 2,998cc
  • Power: 285kW
  • Torque: 500Nm

Transmission

  • Type: Eight-speed Auto

Drivetrain

  • Type: Rear-wheel drive

Performance

  • Top speed: 250km/h
  • 0-100km/h: 4.57 sec (as tested)
  • Fuel Consumption: 7.7l/100km (claimed); 8.5l/100km (as tested)
  • Emissions: 177g/km

Standard features

Sport brakes, sport differential, adaptive suspension, antidazzle mirror, park distance control with reverse camera, touch screen infotainment system, stability control, lane-keeping system, adaptive cruise control, electrically-adjustable seats with heaters, head-up display, auto start-stop, navigation, dual-zone climate control, ABS brakes, seven air bags, tyre pressure indicator, leather and Alcantara bucket seats, wireless smartphone charger

COST OF OWNERSHIP

  • Warranty: Three years/100,000km
  • Service plan: Five services/100,000km
  • Price: R1,530,800
  • Lease: R33,954 (at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit)

Toyota GR Supra auto

  • We like: Handling, performance, price
  • We dislike: Quirky styling, nonexotic badge
  • Verdict: A value for money sports car

Motor News Star rating

  • *** Design
  • **** Performance
  • **** Economy
  • *** Ride
  • ***** Handling
  • ***** Safety
  • **** Value For Money
  • **** Overall

Competition

  • Ford Mustang 5.0 GT Fastback, 330kW/529Nm — R1,142,900
  • Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, 294kW/430Nm — R2,031,000

 

