ROAD TEST
REVIEW | Why the Ford Ranger Platinum deserves its flagship status
The smooth and brawny diesel V6 bakkie is a luxurious adventure vehicle
Image: Denis Droppa
Having recently driven a series of 2.0l Bi-Turbo diesel Ford Rangers we’ve espoused the virtues of the power and fuel economy of the four-cylinder engine, noting its gutsy 154kW and 500Nm outputs are all you’d require in a double cab bakkie.
I have to admit the extra muscle of the more powerful 3.0l V6 Ranger Platinum has a somewhat corrupting influence. Sure, you don’t need all that brawny 184kW and 600Nm, but, man, is it great to surf that big wave of torque.
It’s effortless to drive, with a spirited surge of pace and the V6 is also smoother than its four-cylinder stablemate, feeling more like it’s running on Johnnie Walker Blue Label than diesel. The 10-speed auto transmission snicks through gears like a hot knife through polystyrene.
The V6 engine is a little thirsty, though, with the test vehicle slurping about 12.8l per 100km compared with the 10.2l we achieved in the four-cylinder Bi-Turbo Ranger. If you can afford the fuel bills and the R1,120,100 price, the Platinum is the pick of the Ranger diesel range (the petrol-engined Raptor is still the king of the castle), boasting the most bountiful list of luxuries one can find in a modern double cab.
I was pleasantly surprised to find the engine smoothness was matched by the ride quality and the bakkie wafts comfortably on its 20” wheels. The 255/55 R20 all-season tyres have respectably high profiles to take on off-road trails and potholed tar roads.
Image: Denis Droppa
It’s an all-round smooth operator and singer Sade would be equally impressed with the smart interior draped in quilted leather seats with accent stitching, a soft-touch dashboard and ambient lighting. The front seats adjust electronically and are cooled and heated, with the steering wheel also warming your hands in winter at the touch of a button.
Operated through a giant 12” centre touchscreen, the Sync 4A infotainment system has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Smartphones are charged wirelessly or through front and back USB ports. The driver’s command centre is a 12.4” LCD instrument cluster.
Driver assistance aids include adaptive cruise control, stop and go, lane centring, active park assist with autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking. There are nine airbags and the Platinum is the first Ranger to be equipped with airbags positioned between the front seats. The lights are fully adaptive Matrix LED units with a bending function and a glare-free high beam that prevents dazzling other road users.
Visually the Platinum is distinguished from other Rangers with a stylish mesh and silk chrome grille, three-dimensional Platinum badging and classy silk chrome detailing. The Ranger Platinum is available in Iconic Silver, Frozen White, Carbonised Grey, Lucid Red and Agate Black.
The loadbox has a sports hoop and side rails and roof rails are also standard. The easy lift tailgate is light to open and doubles as a workbench with clamp pockets and cupholders.
Image: Denis Droppa
The Ranger makes a handy workhorse with its 944kg cargo capacity and 3.5-tonne towing capability. A Trailer Reverse Guidance feature uses the rear camera and informational graphics to help take the hassle out of manoeuvring when towing.
A zone lighting system illuminates the entire perimeter of the vehicle, ideal for setting up camp in the dark, and there are also lights in the loadbox.
A 10-speaker B&O premium audio system is included in the high-end Platinum package, as is a 360º camera that helps guide the big bakkie through tight parking spots or off-road terrain. An option fitted to the test vehicle was a power roller shutter, a secure aluminium cover that can be operated from inside the vehicle or using the key remote.
The Ranger Platinum’s impressive off-road arsenal includes an 800mm wading depth, 235mm ground clearance and an all-wheel drive system that can be adjusted to rear-wheel drive, 4x4 high and 4x4 low-range. It is a capable off-roader that makes molehills out of mountains, assisted by seven selectable drive modes: normal, eco, tow/haul, slippery, mud/ruts, sand and rock crawl.
The Ranger is South Africa's best-selling double cab, with a vast model line-up that caters for various budgets. For those who don’t wince at the R1.1m price, the appropriately named Ranger Platinum is an adventure vehicle with next-level opulence.
The Ranger is sold with a four-year/120,000km warranty and four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance, with optional service or maintenance plans of up to eight years or 135,000km.
