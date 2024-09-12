Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the sporty Hyundai i20 N-Line.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Hyundai i20 N-Line
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the sporty Hyundai i20 N-Line.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Citroën C3 Aircross
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos