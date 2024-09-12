Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Hyundai i20 N-Line

12 September 2024 - 08:37 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the sporty Hyundai i20 N-Line.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the frugal Toyota Corolla Hybrid.
Motoring
23 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Citroën C3 Aircross

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests drives the Citroën C3 Aircross.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Hyundai i20 N-Line Reviews
  2. India approves $1.3bn incentive scheme for EVs news
  3. Global EV sales up 20% in August despite 19-month low in Europe: Rho Motion news
  4. McLaren ready to overtake Red Bull at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. Geely scouting locations for Europe plant news

Latest Videos

Media briefing on SAPS countrywide operations for the past month
2024 Hyundai i20 N-Line