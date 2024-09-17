REVIEW | Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 can be enjoyed with heart and mind

Buyers can also have the CLE 200, with its lesser power output (150kW/320Nm).
Mercedes-Benz has a long and illustrious history of exquisite medium-sized coupés.
You could go quite far back in the lineage, if your history knowledge is sharp. But for the purposes of this article let me start by referencing the W114 series, with the elegant 250C. A rare specimen, but there are still examples lurking on Mzansi roads.
Its petite proportions and stylish lines created a blueprint followed by the succeeding C123 and C124, descendants of the E-Class.
Later on, in the ‘90s, Mercedes-Benz occupied the gap with a CLK: an amalgamation of C-Class and E-Class attributes, based on the chassis of the former, with the dimensions of the latter.
Subsequently, a C-Class of its own was born, but it had more of a notchback character than an out-and-out coupé.
After two generations, the CLK was dropped. In its place, Mercedes-Benz revived the E-Class coupe variant as a standalone model, while the C-Class coupe also evolved.
That was until last year, when a single replacement for both models was announced, dubbed CLE.
But keen-eyed observers will be able to identify that the newcomer has more kinship with the C-Class than E-Class. This new CLE is effectively a coupé format of the W206 C-Class.
Just like its saloon counterpart, the two-door has an aggressive, scowling face, with sleek headlamp clusters and an assertive grille with the three-pointed star taking centre stage. It is a remarkably athletic looker, with a lean-forward profile and svelte rear silhouette.
Opening either of the large front doors to the CLE, the cabin yet again is reflective of the C-Class connection — albeit with a slightly more dynamic flavour to things, including sportier seats, with generous bolsters, facilitating a low-slung position.
It just so happened that right before this CLE, we tested the larger, more luxurious E-Class saloon. So the contrast between the two vehicles was stark.
Image: Supplied
Ideally you want to be sitting up front rather than in the expectedly cramped rear quarters.
While quality had been a criticism in previous interactions with the C-Class, our CLE tester seemed to make a positive impression where build quality was concerned. For instance, the centre console, which supports the large MBUX infotainment screen, did not creak and shift as we noticed it did in the C-Class.
With its firmer constitution and snug cabin, the CLE feels very much like an instrument in which to drive with a slightly more enthusiastic resolve. Enabling that in the CLE 300 4MATIC is the fitment of a 1,999cc, turbocharged-petrol engine with four cylinders. This 2.0-litre unit is a mainstay across many of the company's products.
In this form, it produces 190kW/400Nm. A mild hybrid system, comprising an integrated starter-generator with a 48-volt battery system, offers short boosts of 17kW/205Nm. As such, lag is virtually non-existent. You can punch the accelerator at virtually any point, whether from standstill or 100km/h, and expect a brisk surge in pace without waiting for the turbocharger to spool.
Claimed 0-100km/h is 6.2 seconds and certainly the CLE feels brisk enough. We left its nine-speed automatic to its own devices. The unit is sharp-witted enough to handle duties without interference.
Image: Supplied
Buyers can also have the CLE 200, with its lesser power output (150kW/320Nm).
Replete with the AMG Line package, the CLE 300 proved to be quite a dynamic package. Further bolstering its tenacity in the bends at higher speeds, is the fitment of the all-wheel drive 4MATIC system. From hard launches to heavy-handed corner-attacking, the sleek coupé is a grippy thing.
But once the novelty of driving spiritedly has worn off, you will learn that the car is surprisingly frugal too. We saw consumption figures in the 6l/100km during lengthier open-road stints. Its boot is even reasonably commodious, offering 420l of capacity.
If torsional rigidity and dynamic handling are less of a priority, remember you can also have the CLE in cabriolet guise.
Glamorous looks, an appropriately sporty feel, bolstered by powertrain that balances grunt and good economy, the CLE 300 4MATIC is that rare beast you can enjoy with heart and mind.
It costs R1,443,076 and includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and two-year/unlimited mileage warranty.
